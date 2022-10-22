'You Added Bacon To My Ice Cream!': Customer Shares Major Fail After Trying To Use McDonald’s AI Drive-Thru

Artificial intelligence has made our lives easier. It is on our mobile phones, automobiles, and even inside our homes. With its technology on the rise, more corporations have been incorporating AI power into their services. While automated machines are programmed to provide a more efficient customer experience, they are far from perfect.

One McDonald's customer realized how faulty an automated drive-thru system was when the machine could not get his order right. Dal @that_usa_guy shared a video on TikTok that showed his frustrating experience at the drive-thru.

