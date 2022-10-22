'You Added Bacon To My Ice Cream!': Customer Shares Major Fail After Trying To Use McDonald’s AI Drive-Thru

Artificial intelligence has made our lives easier. It is on our mobile phones, automobiles, and even inside our homes. With its technology on the rise, more corporations have been incorporating AI power into their services. While automated machines are programmed to provide a more efficient customer experience, they are far from perfect.

One McDonald's customer realized how faulty an automated drive-thru system was when the machine could not get his order right. Dal @that_usa_guy shared a video on TikTok that showed his frustrating experience at the drive-thru.

Scroll down to watch the video.

Customer Gets Irate At McDonald's Drive-Thru Machine For Getting His Order Wrong

"You added bacon to my ice cream. I don't want bacon..." Dal starts in the video. Recording from his car, the TikToker showed how difficult it was to get his order in.

All he wanted was to get two ice cream cones but the machine couldn't get his order correctly. At one point, it even tried to add bacon to his order. After several attempts to modify his order, a McDonald's crew member finally stepped in to fix his order.

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

McDonald's Partnership With IBM

Last year, the fast-food giant announced its partnership with IBM, who developed AI technology to make drive-thru ordering more efficient. “In my mind, IBM is the ideal partner for McDonald’s given their expertise in building AI-powered customer care solutions and voice recognition,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said, as reported by CNBC.

The roll-out of the new AI-powered drive-thru machines started early this year in select branches. Kempczinski said the test showed "substantial benefits" to customers and employees.

TikToker Tries Ordering Again But Drive-Thru Machine Still Fails To Get Order Right

In a follow-up video, Dal returned to McDonald's on a different day to order at the drive-thru again. Unfortunately, his experience was pretty much the same as the last time. The machine still couldn't get his order correctly.

This time, Dal asked for Mountain Dew with his Big Mac meal but the AI kept putting medium Coke. As it turns out, Coke was not available, which is probably why the machine substituted it with another drink. In the end, staff had to step in again to process his order.

Comments Say His Commands Were Not Clear

Fellow TikTokers couldn't help but react to the video, and some blamed the customer. There were also a few who agreed that the machine wasn't user-friendly at all.

"First of all you know McDonald’s don’t sell no damn Mountain Dew," someone commented.

"McDonald’s has never ever had Mountain Dew, that’s why you couldn’t get a Mountain Dew 😬 the Ai works great, you are broken 😂" another chimed in.

"Was more frustrated by the user than the robot. Speak clearer commands next time ….," said another one.

"all of these comments are infuriating and able-ist. nothing wrong with this guy, but everyone blaming the AI when it ISNT USER FRIENDLY," someone wrote.

