Although Megan Fox is always willing to experiment with new looks, her preferred headwear these days is the faux fur bucket hat.

Fox used Instagram to display a burgundy hat that stood out against an all-black outfit. She wrote in the post's caption, "Pick me energy." However, In the photos, Fox put on a very curvy display while lounging in a hammock swing wearing a black corset top, numerous silver necklaces, and figure-hugging clothing. The actor has worn various variations of the headpiece, which is the perfect finishing touch for any plain outfit. The Machine Gun Kelly fiancée read Diane Ahlquist's Moon Spells: How to Use the Phases of the Moon to Get What You Want while she lounged outside.