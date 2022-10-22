Fans Furiously React To Isabel Gravitt's Ellie Recording A Video On 'The Watcher'

The Watcher is Netflix's newest Top Ten show, and for a good reason! Fans are already taking the show apart, analyzing each character, and giving solid opinions on the internet (Hello, Twitter!) That's how you know the show hit its audience's sweet spot regardless of critics' reviews.

One character who's had everyone talking is Isabel Gravitt's Ellie Brannock, the daughter to Naomi Watts' Nora and Bobby Cannavale's Dean.

Ellie framed her father for racism with an online video, and with the current political and social climate, it's easy to see how she triggered netizens.