Fans Furiously React To Isabel Gravitt's Ellie Recording A Video On 'The Watcher'

Close up of Isabel Gravitt
Getty | Dominik Bindl

The Watcher is Netflix's newest Top Ten show, and for a good reason! Fans are already taking the show apart, analyzing each character, and giving solid opinions on the internet (Hello, Twitter!) That's how you know the show hit its audience's sweet spot regardless of critics' reviews.

One character who's had everyone talking is Isabel Gravitt's Ellie Brannock, the daughter to Naomi Watts' Nora and Bobby Cannavale's Dean.

Ellie framed her father for racism with an online video, and with the current political and social climate, it's easy to see how she triggered netizens.

Why Is Everyone Mad At Ellie?

The Watchers follows the Brannocks, a family moving into a new home and community, and how they navigated that life change. Their neighbors weren't receptive, and they received threatening messages daily.

Despite this already tense situation, Ellie, their teenage daughter, lashed out against her father, Dean, for forbidding her relationship with Dakota, an African-American boy (H. Hunter Hall). She filmed a video of herself locked in her room and then accused her father of doing it to keep her from the "black" kid.

Fans Drag Ellie On Twitter

Gravitt's character, Ellie, got her father in trouble with her supposedly harmless lie as Dean lost his job, and their new community ostracized the Brennans as racists. Ellie also violated Dakota's trust by calling a false arrest against him.

Netizens called for blood as they expressed their shock while also calling out Nora for pampering Ellie despite her bratty attitude. See some of the outraged comments below.

It's safe to say Gravitt did a great job portraying her character since it elicits such strong emotions from viewers.

Critics Aren't Feeling It

The horror series came in time for the spooky season but fell flat for critics as Rotten Tomatoes rated it a poor 45%. IMDb was more generous with its ratings, giving The Watcher an above-average score of 6.7/10.

The Watcher is a true story written by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan based on a real-life cold case. The original Watcher house is in New Jersey and still standing. Watch the show on Netflix.

Who Is Isabel Gravitt?

The Watcher isn't Gravitt's first TV outing, but it may be the one that catapults her to worldwide fame. People already want to know who the young lady playing Ellie is as they've connected the most to her character, positive or negative.

The 19--year-old made her acting debut in 2013 and starred in Little Fires Everywhere alongside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. That movie was a much better success with the critics.

