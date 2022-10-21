Chloë Grace Moretz is stunning fans with a dazzling new look. The Kick-Ass actress posted to her Instagram recently, this as she attended the world premiere of The Peripheral. Looking dressed to impress, the blonde low-key showed off her figure in a jazzy crop top, also embracing the slit skirt trend as she glammed up for the night. Chloë is followed by over 21 million on her Instagram - her post was quickly topped by a comment from fellow fashionista and socialite Paris Hilton. Check it out below.
Chloë Grace Moretz Dazzles In A Crop Top And High-Slit Skirt
Stunning In Glitzy Look
Striking a confident pose, Moretz posed at the event and was backed by a white wall. The Louis Vuitton promo face sizzled as she rocked a high-waisted black maxi skirt with a high leg slit, also going sparkly and metallic up top with a segmented sleeveless crop top. The top, which showcased the actress' toned arms, came with a slight disco ball finish, not dissimilar to the look singer Miley Cyrus donned for the 2020 VMAs.
Moretz wore her gorgeous blonde locks down and slightly curled, also sporting a full face of makeup complete with warming blush and a dark matte lip. She smiled slightly while writing:
"Whatta beautiful night ✨ The world premiere for @theperipheralpv … I know I’ve said it before but I can not WAIT for you guys to see this show. It’s something special :) out October 21st on Prime Video.. only 5 days to go!!!!!"
Getting Fans Pumped
The Peripheral, a TV series set in the future and with technology that has altered society, has been getting plenty of promo on Moretz's social media. In early October, the star posed for a wowing pantsuit look as she rocked shades and a metallic silver crop top, here enjoying New York City for the series' promo. She wrote:
"New York, Whatta week. Thank you to everyone who came to Comic-Con and got to check out our panel. So excited for you all to see this show @theperipheralpv , It’s gonna blow your minds!! :) love these guys more than anything ^ (swipe to the end for a fright)"
Snapped Up By Louis Vuitton
Brands are swarming around Moretz, who last year fronted iconic designer Louis Vuitton's eyewear campaign and continues to shout out the French label on social media. LV has also been fronted by actress Angelina Jolie and singer Madonna in the past.
Watch Out, October 21
The Peripheral will be out on Amazon Prime on October 21. Moretz has the trailer on her IG, an account followed by stars including model Kaia Gerber and singer Rita Ora.