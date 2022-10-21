Chloë Grace Moretz Dazzles In A Crop Top And High-Slit Skirt

Striking a confident pose, Moretz posed at the event and was backed by a white wall. The Louis Vuitton promo face sizzled as she rocked a high-waisted black maxi skirt with a high leg slit, also going sparkly and metallic up top with a segmented sleeveless crop top. The top, which showcased the actress' toned arms, came with a slight disco ball finish, not dissimilar to the look singer Miley Cyrus donned for the 2020 VMAs.

Moretz wore her gorgeous blonde locks down and slightly curled, also sporting a full face of makeup complete with warming blush and a dark matte lip. She smiled slightly while writing:

"Whatta beautiful night ✨ The world premiere for @theperipheralpv … I know I’ve said it before but I can not WAIT for you guys to see this show. It’s something special :) out October 21st on Prime Video.. only 5 days to go!!!!!"