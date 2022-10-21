Millie Bobby Brown is getting her golfer girl on, this as she reminds fans that starring in Stranger Things isn't the only credit she has to her name. The 18-year-old actress steered clear of anything acting in a recent Instagram share, instead focusing on business - and not her Florence by Mills beauty brand. Promoting an offshoot of the company she founded on September 19, the teen sensation dropped a video for her army of followers, also showing off her legs in a miniskirt look while enjoying a golf buggy.
Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Golfing Skills In Knee-High Boots And A Mini Skirt
Promo Time
The video, shared with Millie's 58 million+ followers, briefly opened with her striking a yoga pose while indoors.
The footage quickly swung to an outdoor scene, though. Here, Millie was seen in a tiny blue miniskirt and a purple and white sweater as she enjoyed a greenery area. The actress was snipping at flowers, but it looks like her friends - in a nearby golf buggy - were keen to have her join them.
Millie then climbed in before reappearing in grass-set scenes and enjoying a picnic in a variety of outfits. Largely opting for a pale lavender color palette, Milly showed off her figure in thigh-high boots in one moment, also going cozy in baggy pants in parts while playing some golf.
Dropping The 'About You' Collection
In a caption, the Netflix sensation told fans:
"The first part of my exclusive @florencebymills with @aboutyou collection is finally available, only at #AboutYou . It was important for me to create a collection that everyone can feel comfortable and confident in. I AM IN LOVE I can’t wait to see how you style these pieces! Use #florencebymillsforaboutyou so I can see. Xoxo Mills."
About You isn't offering fans cosmetics or beauty products. It's all about the clothes. "Fashion isn't about anyone else - it's #AboutYou," the brand's Instagram opens in its bio. The account boasts 432,000 followers.
Loving Her Work
Millie has opened up on being in business at a young age - much like mogul Kylie Jenner, she launched her makeup brand while still a teenager.
"I think like anyone does with work because I love work. I love going to work. I love my acting world. I love my beauty and skincare world. Those are the two worlds that I predominantly live in, but I like to dedicate one night a week to self-care," she told Teen Vogue, then adding that it's "important to remember" that self-care comes with more than just face masks or haircare.
Joining Fellow Stars In Business
Millie joins the slew of celebs now running brands, from singer Jennifer Lopez and actress Blake Lively to fellow makeup faces Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.