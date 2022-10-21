Tom Felton Reveals The Incredible Way They Tried To Combat Laughing So Much While Filming 'Harry Potter'

Another significant memory Tom included in his book was the occasion when he made fun of young Emma Watson. Tom admitted that he still feels "ashamed" about laughing at her on set.

Emma, who played Hermione Granger, is three years younger than Tom. They first met at a casting call when he was 12 and she was only 9.

The actor claimed that there used to be a gulf in real life between the young Griffindor actors and their Slytherin rivals.

"I suppose we thought we were a bit cooler," Tom wrote.

Tom described how on one specific day, word got to them that Emma was performing a dance show for her fellow cast members in her dressing room.

He revealed that they "sniggered" their way down to Emma’s show, and "the sniggers grew louder as she danced."

"We were just being sh*tty boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the piss was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction," he recalled.