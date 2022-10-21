Tom Felton Reveals The Incredible Way They Tried To Combat Laughing So Much While Filming 'Harry Potter'

Harry Potter star Tom Felton
Earlier this week, Tom Felton's memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, was published. In the book, Tom described what it was like to play Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies and what his life has been like since he hung up his Hogwarts robes. 

The British actor who had several bit parts as a young star before getting the coveted part of the bully in Slytherin, also provided Harry Potter fans with interesting details about his time filming the movie.

Tom Details Memorable Moments In His Memoir

Tom shared funny anecdotes about the cast and crew of the cherished movies, which were adapted from J.K. Rowling's seven best-selling novels, and went behind the scenes of the movies in his new memoir. 

From Draco, Harry, and Dumbledore sharing a smoke break to Tom's secret detention to Alan Rickman shouting at his co-stars for walking on his cloak. Tom detailed all the moments.

How Laughing Was Combated During Filming

Thinking back on the movie's production, Tom revealed that there were occasions when there were too many children on the set, which frequently prompted the actors to go out of character and lose control of their laughter. He also explained how Director Chris Columbus dished out red cards to actors who laughed, forcing them to donate £10 to a charity as a result. The 35-year-old author claimed that co-star Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) engaged in laughing so frequently that it cost him a £2,500 donation from only the first two movies.

Tom Regrets Laughing At Emma

Another significant memory Tom included in his book was the occasion when he made fun of young Emma Watson. Tom admitted that he still feels "ashamed" about laughing at her on set. 

Emma, who played Hermione Granger, is three years younger than Tom. They first met at a casting call when he was 12 and she was only 9. 

The actor claimed that there used to be a gulf in real life between the young Griffindor actors and their Slytherin rivals.

"I suppose we thought we were a bit cooler," Tom wrote.

Tom described how on one specific day, word got to them that Emma was performing a dance show for her fellow cast members in her dressing room.

He revealed that they "sniggered" their way down to Emma’s show, and "the sniggers grew louder as she danced."

"We were just being sh*tty boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the piss was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction," he recalled.

Tom Explains Why He Recalled The Shameful Memory

The actor revealed that after speaking with a member of the hair and makeup crew, he regretted his actions and apologized to Emma.

However, while they have all moved on, Tom added that he recalled the incident because as he got older he realized Emma had the most to deal with, the most challenging situation to navigate, and from the earliest age.

Tom went on to say that "the last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – safe and friendly and familial, was Josh and me laughing at her dance."

The star actor revealed lots of interesting and secret details about the Harry Potter franchise in his memoir. Hence, it's a must-read for all lovers of the series.

