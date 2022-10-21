Tom Felton Reveals The Incredible Way They Tried To Combat Laughing So Much While Filming 'Harry Potter'

Earlier this week, Tom Felton's memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, was published. In the book, Tom described what it was like to play Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies and what his life has been like since he hung up his Hogwarts robes.
The British actor who had several bit parts as a young star before getting the coveted part of the bully in Slytherin, also provided Harry Potter fans with interesting details about his time filming the movie.
Keep reading for more details.