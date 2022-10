Mila isn't completely out of the Instagram game. The 39-year-old mom of two occasionally features on husband Ashton's Instagram - earlier this year, the couple joined forces to raise money for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country. Speaking in video mode to fans after raising over $34 million for Ukraine, Ashton wrote:

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal," this is before the figure rose.

"While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty," he added.