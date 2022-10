English actress Sophie Turner posed in a sexy sheer tank top for the cover of The Cut magazine last summer. She opened up to fellow actress and Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain about growing up in the public eye.

Turner made her acting debut in 2011 as Sansa Stark in the critically acclaimed TV show, Game of Thrones. The role took its toll on her because of the challenging scenes as Sansa. Many of the fanbase hated her in real life for how well she acted in her role.