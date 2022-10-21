Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Abs In A Crop Top

Kylie Jenner
Entertainment
Kylie Jenner is running her empire while showing off her figure in a stylish and ab-flashing look. The 25-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is fresh from an Instagram update that showcased her toned tummy, despite her being a new mom; the Hulu star welcomed her second child earlier this year. Kylie sizzled as she went for a two-piece skirt look, telling fans that she was "handling business" via a caption.

Jenner has not yet shown a photo of her son or even revealed his name after the first Wolf name was revoked.

Stunning Fans With Toned Abs

Kylie Jenner
Getty | Sean Zanni

In a dual-image share posted for her 372 million followers, the California native posed on brushed wood and tile-like floors while leaning against a white wall.

Going slit and asymmetric, Kylie flaunted her shapely legs in a ruched white skirt, pairing it with a short-sleeved and blouse-like crop top that showcased her famous waistline and golden tan. The billionaire added in knee-high slouchy and blue boots, wearing her dark locks down. She clutched a cute dark purse in the second photo. Fans have left her over 3 million likes.

Khloe Says She 'Secured' The Bag

Kylie Jenner
Getty | Darren Gerrish

Amid thousands of fan comments, replies also came in from celebrities. Elder sister Khloe Kardashian quickly swooped in, writing: "Oh well that bag is secured." Jenner seems to have secured a great deal for her age - she's been crowned the world's youngest self-made billionaire and now runs four brands: Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Swim. Also offering swimwear are Khloe and 41-year-old Kim Kardashian.

Denying Surgery

Kylie Jenner
Getty | Karwai Tang

Fans continue to throw plastic surgery allegations at the entire KarJenner clan. Kylie denies ever going under the knife, but she has admitted to lip fillers.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told Paper. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

OG Makeup Founder

Kylie Jenner
Getty | MEGA

Kylie founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, revealing that she "wasn't educated on what the beauty business really was." The brand was founded on the star's famous plump pout and has since become a bonafide empire. Also offering cosmetics include singer Lady Gaga, mogul Rihanna, and actress Millie Bobby Brown. In 2019, Kylie expanded into beauty with Kylie Skin.

