Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Skirt

Anna has been opening up on her life, including the wellness side, as celebrities have taken a different approach since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Kendrick spoke to Shape, admitting that she's been overworked in the past.

"A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals," she stated.