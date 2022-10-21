Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Skirt

Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick's fans know to save the old photos. The Pitch Perfect actress is known for being picky and choosy about how often she updates her Instagram - precisely why fans get busy documenting her old photos. One shot has been gaining likes, showing the brunette stunning in a sheer skirt. In a window-side shoot, Anna, 37, flaunted her pint-sized frame while going stylish in a maxim skirt that flashed her underwear.

Stunning As Ever In Sheer Skirt

Anna Kendrick
The photo showed Anna leading back against a window ledge. The Love Life star was showing off her pint-sized frame in a pleated, long, white skirt that was fully sheer, rocking white boy short undies beneath.

Going for sweater weather vibes, Anna added a cozy earthy-toned top, posing in high heels. Glam-wise, the actress went fairly low-key, accentuating her porcelain skin via a lightweight foundation. She wore her dark locks down for an unfussy finish.

Showing Off In 2022

Anna Kendrick
Over at Anna's Instagram, where over 22 million have hit "follow," the actress has been showing off in leggy red carpet looks this fall. In a recent share, Anna stunned followers in a thigh-skimming, strapless yellow dress with an unusual boxy skirt while also wearing gold stiletto heels. "Neon Demon," she wrote. The post went live as she attended the premiere of Alice, Darling.

Life Goals Reveal

Anna Kendrick
Anna has been opening up on her life, including the wellness side, as celebrities have taken a different approach since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Kendrick spoke to Shape, admitting that she's been overworked in the past.

"A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals," she stated.

Traveling After Lockdown Lifts

Anna Kendrick
In September, Anna posted to Instagram from Europe, where she enjoyed a scenic cruise across Italian canals. She made plenty of jokes about leaning against railings; the star is adored for her quirky sense of humor. Career-wise, fans can also look forward to Anna putting on a director's hat as she makes her directorial debut in the thriller The Dating Game. "HELL.YES," Anna wrote on Instagram to accompany the exciting announcement last month.

