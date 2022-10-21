Scarlett Johansson Stuns In A White T-Shirt With No Pants

Scarlett Johansson became the world's highest-paid actress from 2018 to 2019 at the peak of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie releases. Despite her film success, the 37-year-old doesn't have a social media account except for her business page, The Outset.

Fans have found ways to keep fellow netizens updated on ScarJo's life by creating accounts on her behalf, one of which has a whopping 4.1 million followers! Another fan page with few followers shared an old picture of the actress doing outtakes for a magazine in a white t-shirt with no pants.