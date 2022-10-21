Scarlett Johansson Stuns In A White T-Shirt With No Pants

Close up of Scarlett Johansson smiling
Getty | VALERIE MACON

chisom

Scarlett Johansson became the world's highest-paid actress from 2018 to 2019 at the peak of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie releases. Despite her film success, the 37-year-old doesn't have a social media account except for her business page, The Outset.

Fans have found ways to keep fellow netizens updated on ScarJo's life by creating accounts on her behalf, one of which has a whopping 4.1 million followers! Another fan page with few followers shared an old picture of the actress doing outtakes for a magazine in a white t-shirt with no pants.

ScarJo Shows Her Sexy Side

Scarlett Johansson at the Sing 2 premiere in a minidress
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The white t-shirt had a colorful heart-shaped floral wreath on the front while she tugged its lower hem to cover her pantless bottom. The actress had her hair styled in a sexy breeze-blown curl and wore bright nude makeup - smoky eyeshadow and glossy lipstick.

Although the picture cuts off her feet, the back of her stiletto pumps peeks at the base. The shoes accentuated her toned, long legs while the camera's lens captured its shiny glow.

Launching A New Skincare Line

Scarlett Johansson flaunts her legs in a minidress at the Sing 2 Premiere
Getty | VALERIE MACON

You can credit Johansson's new skincare product, The Outset, for her glowing skin. The healthy skincare brand started as her brainchild with Kate Foster during the pandemic. After several video conferences and later formulations post--lockdown, they launched The Outset in 2022.

Johansson and Foster promote it as a consciously clean product, and the former's relationship with established skincare brands throughout her career encouraged her to get a seat at the table.

I wanted to create and represent a brand that felt true to me, something real and intimate that others could see themselves in

Meeting With Creators

Close up of Scarlett Johansson at the Sing 2 Premiere
Getty | Gregg DeGuire

Foster and Johansson recently held a skincare event under The Outset's banner where they interacted with online creators and got the consumer's perspective on their products. ScarJo wore a brown pantsuit with a vest (no blazer or shirt) paired with white square mules.

She wore her hair in a short bob blonde style and had bright pink lipstick on.

Going Back To The Basics

Scarlett Johansson in a white pantsuit
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Johansson visited The Kelly Clarkson show last month and explained the thought behind her business. She called a return to the basics while revealing that she planned it for five years more than the two on her website.

Skin care has become so complicated... and a lot of it is self-inflicted because we're using all these products that clash against each other.

Since she's always had sensitive skin, ScarJo decided to create something that works without the excess steps and products that many skincare products do these days.

