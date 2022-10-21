Age-Defying Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Versace

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley is dropping jaws while stunning in luxury designer outfits from Versace. The model and actress, 57, continues to turn heads for looking decades younger than her age - fans still can't believe she's approaching 60. In a recent Instagram post, Liz shared a series of sultry photos while in a plunging dress, showing off her famous curves and plump pout while shouting out the iconic Italian brand she was wearing. Hurley is known for her love of Versace and is happy to name-drop the brand without a #ad.

Stuns In Plunging Versace Dress

The photos showed Liz with a close-up shot. The swimwear designer showcased her assets tastefully, going sleeveless in a lace accent and cleavage-baring dress that clung to her every curve. Liz also drew attention to her high cheekbones as she wore a full face of makeup. The British star sported foundation, pink blush, smokey eye makeup, and a pink lip.

In a caption, Liz told her fans: "Nights in @versace." The post received over 67,000 likes.

A Brand Ambassador For Decades

Celebrity brand ambassadors are a dime a dozen these days. Few, however, keep their deals for years, let alone decades. Liz has been affiliated with Estee Lauder since 1995 - she was 29 when she began fronting their fragrances. The star recently shouted out Lauder for a breast cancer awareness event in New York City, showing up in a hot pink pantsuit.

"Glimpses of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign 2022. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Self check and get screened #timetoendbreastcancer #elcambassador," she wrote on Instagram.

Swimwear Brand Since 2005

Liz founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005, and the label has been going strong since. Promotions for the brand regularly feature on the brunette's social media.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” Liz writes on her website.

Always An A-Lister

Hurley, who is also on Netflix as the streaming platform airs The Royals, continues her status as an A-Lister while boasting a celebrity Instagram following - her followers include actresses Sofia Vergara and Demi Moore, plus reality star and Rinna Beauty founder Lisa Rinna.

