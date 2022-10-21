Carrie Underwood's Legs Look Incredible In Shorts – See The Pics!

Shutterstock | 564025

Geri Green

Carrie Underwood is stunning as she flaunts her world-famous legs while busting out vocals on stage. The country singer and American Idol winner is regarded as having the best pins in music, and she definitely showed them off in her latest look with leggy and skimpy shorts. The 39-year-old hitmaker posted to her Instagram with concert energy while performing in Indianapolis, Ind. earlier this week - of course, fans were quick to gush over the post.

Carrie has also been making 2022 headlines for releasing new music and her Las Vegas residency.

Putting On A Leggy Display

Getty | Jason Kempin

Carrie opened strong. The mom of two stood with her legs square apart and raised her mic stand high above her head like a barbell. Carrie had gone for edgy country vibes, wearing tiny, frayed black shorts and a marching top with gold fringe. She paired her ensemble with a stylish black cropped biker jacket worn open while rocking strappy, heeled black booties. In the photo, the Cry Pretty singer waved her hair around wildly, hiding her face.

Subsequent images also showed performers on stage, plus Carrie having a go on the drum kit!

Always A Star

Getty | Denise Truscello

In her caption, Carrie wrote: "Another incredible crowd last night In Indianapolis! This show is so much fun! 😎 Can’t wait to do it again tonight in Grand Rapids!!!📸: @jeffjohnsonimages #DenimAndRhinestonesTour."

Carrie has gained over 110,000 likes for her share. She also snagged a like from fellow singer and clothing designer Jessie James Decker.

Touring Up There With Her 'Favorites'

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Carrie has opened up on the touring aspect of her career. While it's a strain on her personal life as she juggles things with her marriage to her husband Mike Fisher and their two kids, touring is what she loves.

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time," she stated amid announcing her residency in 2021.

Running Her Brands

Getty | Terry Wyatt

Carrie keeps busy with her CALIA clothing line and Fit52 app, founded in 2020. For more, follow her Instagram.

