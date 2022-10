Kendall Jenner is flaunting her supermodel legs in tiny shorts while earning herself cash. The 26-year-old catwalk queen and reality star now fronts a near-endless carousel of brands - one of them is oral care brand Moon. Fans are still gushing over a photo of the Hulu star as she promoted the company, with likes coming in as Kendall showed off her figure.

Kendall is also the face of other major brands such as Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Givenchy, and Jimmy Choo.