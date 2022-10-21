Ridiculous And Hilarious English T-Shirts That Were Poorly Translated

Slogan text on t-shirts is not a new trend. In fact, this design style has been around since the 1960s. The first-ever slogan tees when Disney-inspired slogan shirts were sold at a small shop on London King's Road.

It wasn't until the 1980s when slogan t-shirts became a fashion trend. According to Harper's Bazaar, it was British fashion designer Katharine Hamnett who was responsible for the trend's mainstream breakthrough. She caused quite a stir in the 80s when she created shirts printed with political messages in large, block lettering.

Hamnett told The Guardian why she designed her famous slogan tees to be printed with a bold font. "I wanted to put a really large message on T-shirts that could be read from 20 or 30ft away," she explained. "Slogans work on so many different levels; they're almost subliminal. They're also a way of people aligning themselves to a cause. They're tribal. Wearing one is like branding yourself," she added.

Today, slogan tees are still relevant in society and in the fashion world. Modern-day designers such as Henry Holland, Stella McCartney, and Prabal Gurung have all campaigned for their own political or socio-cultural agendas through stylish, slogan t-shirts. Some of the more popular slogans from today are "The Future Is Female" and "We Should All Be Feminists".

While the demand for slogan tees remains popular, we will also continue to see badly produced ones. They may not be worth wearing but they will surely give you a laugh!

See more hilarious slogan t-shirts below.