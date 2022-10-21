Ridiculous And Hilarious English T-Shirts That Were Poorly Translated

Funny slogan tees with bad translation.
A simple tee with an eye-catching slogan can be a powerful fashion statement. Even when paired with the simplest of clothing, it can still be a trendy look that can spark a conversation and even draw attention to an important message.

Because tees are so easy to wear, they are also an accessible trend for pretty much anyone. Slogan tees can express your taste in music, art, pop culture, life, and more. But, when the text is poorly translated, the statement becomes confusing and just plain hilarious.

Twitter page Poorly Translated Shirts (@translatedtees) dedicated a whole account featuring shirts with badly translated slogans and statement text that will have you laughing out loud.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest slogan tees on the internet.

This Slogan Tee Tried To Be Motivational But Failed

Slogan tee with funny text print.
Another Shirt Had A Very Confusing Motivational Message

Slogan tee with funny message.
This Shirt Was Confused About Pronouns

Slogan tee with funny text.
This Could Be An Important Message If Only We Can Decode It

Slogan shirt with funny message.
Slogan text on t-shirts is not a new trend. In fact, this design style has been around since the 1960s. The first-ever slogan tees when Disney-inspired slogan shirts were sold at a small shop on London King's Road.

It wasn't until the 1980s when slogan t-shirts became a fashion trend. According to Harper's Bazaar, it was British fashion designer Katharine Hamnett who was responsible for the trend's mainstream breakthrough. She caused quite a stir in the 80s when she created shirts printed with political messages in large, block lettering.

Hamnett told The Guardian why she designed her famous slogan tees to be printed with a bold font. "I wanted to put a really large message on T-shirts that could be read from 20 or 30ft away," she explained. "Slogans work on so many different levels; they're almost subliminal. They're also a way of people aligning themselves to a cause. They're tribal. Wearing one is like branding yourself," she added.

Today, slogan tees are still relevant in society and in the fashion world. Modern-day designers such as Henry Holland, Stella McCartney, and Prabal Gurung have all campaigned for their own political or socio-cultural agendas through stylish, slogan t-shirts. Some of the more popular slogans from today are "The Future Is Female" and "We Should All Be Feminists".

While the demand for slogan tees remains popular, we will also continue to see badly produced ones. They may not be worth wearing but they will surely give you a laugh!

See more hilarious slogan t-shirts below.

Too Sexy For You

Slogan shirt with funny message.
Small Boobs For World Peace

Slogan shirt with funny message.
This Shirt Will Definitely Make You Look Suspicious

Slogan shirt with funny message.
