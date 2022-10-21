Ridiculous And Hilarious English T-Shirts That Were Poorly Translated

A simple tee with an eye-catching slogan can be a powerful fashion statement. Even when paired with the simplest of clothing, it can still be a trendy look that can spark a conversation and even draw attention to an important message.
Because tees are so easy to wear, they are also an accessible trend for pretty much anyone. Slogan tees can express your taste in music, art, pop culture, life, and more. But, when the text is poorly translated, the statement becomes confusing and just plain hilarious.
Twitter page Poorly Translated Shirts (@translatedtees) dedicated a whole account featuring shirts with badly translated slogans and statement text that will have you laughing out loud.
Scroll down to see some of the funniest slogan tees on the internet.