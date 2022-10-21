Sofia Vergara's Legs Steal The Show In Sexy Mini Dress

Sofia Vergara recently shared a throwback photo from her glamorous trip to New York City, showcasing her toned legs in a scorching dress. In the post that featured priceless photos from her recent trip to New York City, America's Got Talent judge, 50, looked like she was having the time of her life. The Modern Family alum attended a party with close family and friends while dressed to the nines.

Flaunting Toned Legs

Sofia Vergara stuns at AGT show
Getty | Steve Granitz

In a floral print and multicolor minidress with a black base and a low neckline, the Colombian-born sensation stunned with her svelte legs on display. Sofia highlighted her iconic figure as she kicked out one leg from under the table while going sleeveless. She added a small platform to her sky-high heels to complete her look.

Sofia added subtle bracelets and styled her long hair in the unposed photo. More pictures showed Sofia's social skills; it is evident that it was a girls' night out, drawing a huge crowd. Sofia had a bottle in hand in the last shot from the carousel. What a fun night this would've been!

Sofia's Not A Part Of AGT Spin-Off

Sofia Vergara stuns at the Emmy's awards
Getty | Kevin Mazur

In a blouse with a horse print, Sofia posted a selfie of herself in a car seat with a reference to the horse in the caption, but it wasn't hard to see that there was more to the picture, given the picture was taken a few hours after the announcement.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a spin-off of the famous competition series, was announced to be in the works earlier this month in October, according to Variety. Except for Sofia, all of the judges from the main series will transfer to the spin-off. She won't participate in the upcoming competition show, but why is still unknown.

Making A Screen Debut Soon

Sofia Vergara stuns in plunging dress
Getty | Steve Granitz

The mother of one would be making a screen debut because she has been working on Griselda, a Netflix limited series. The actress who plays the lead role of a real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco is currently in the post-production stages of the show.

We are excited about this one! The six-episode series' premise is based on Griselda's persona, who, according to IMDB, was "a devoted mother who created one of the most lucrative cartels in history." An official release date has not yet been made public, despite the series still being in the production stages.

Sofia Is A Hustler

Sofia Vergara dazzles in green fit
Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Sofia excels at various other things, but she also clearly knows how to work a side job. Along with her TV appearances, the celebrity has a clothing line with Walmart, a store best known for denim. In addition, she has a collaboration with Foster Grant eyewear and is a Dolce & Gabbana ambassador.

