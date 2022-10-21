Nicole Scherzinger Works Up A Sweat In Sexy Sportswear

Hope everyone had a good Monday! Practice makes…improvement. 💪🏽 #mondaymotivation

The "Don't Cha" singer continued to push herself to the limit in another Instagram video while wearing a vibrant sports bra, patchwork leggings, and blue sneakers. During the nine-second clip, Nicole did elevated curtsy lunges while supporting one foot on a bench. She then switched to a downward dog position and performed hand-to-ankle touches before jumping up into a burpee and displaying her hands to the camera.

In the following scene, she performed a staggered deadlift while holding a weight in both hands. Nicole takes it upon herself to motivate her fans to work out; on Mondays, she posts a summary of her workout while adding the perfect motivational audio to go with it. Her fans couldn't be more grateful as they cheer her in the comments.