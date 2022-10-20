Mandy Rose has been flaunting her famous figure and not in a ring outfit. The 32-year-old WWE star sizzled as she showed off her curves and muscles in an Instagram share posted earlier this week, one seeing her embrace the 2022 sheer trend and also go for a bodysuit look. Going skintight, the New York native stunned with a full glam finish, proving that you don't need to be Kim Kardashian to make a bodysuit headline. The NXT Women's Champion also gained plenty of likes from her adoring fans.
Mandy Rose Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit
The gallery of photos opened with Mandy posing from a studio setting with a white sheet backdrop.
Looking like a total bombshell, the blonde posed in a barely-there and racy sheer bodysuit with a mix of opaque and see-through fabrics. The cut-out chest and stomach panels flaunted the star's cleavage. Meanwhile, a pair of chunky and edgy black platform boots elongated her gym-honed legs. Mandy posed with both hands placed on her head, also wearing her locks curled and down as she also rocked a full face of makeup. The wrestling favorite opted for a heavy bronzer and a frosted lip, plus dramatic eye makeup.
The 'Attraction Is Back'
Going no half measures with a provocative and racy caption, Mandy told her 3 million+ fans: "THE attraction is back," also tagging WWE. Fans have left her over 144,000 likes overnight.
Mandy had also offered side views of her sizzling look, with the gallery closing with her posing with both hands on her hips.
Want Her Following You?
Much like fellow wrestling faces Carmella and Sasha Banks, Mandy has nailed the art of fan engagement. In a recent Instagram share, she posed in a skimpy two-piece, this as she upped her promotional game - but fans got the chance to have her following them.
"Want to get a followback from me?" she wrote, then driving fans to her bio, where she added that "for the next few hours ONLY, all of my experiences and exclusive items will give you DOUBLE ENTRIES for a chance to meet me, your NXT double champ, in person."
Also promised in return for an entry was being "TWICE AS LIKELY to win the chance to get flown to Orlando to hang out with me, get lunch with me, and sit ringside at my biggest match."
Celebrity Followers
Mandy's fans now include a celebrity presence. Her IG is kept tabs on by Alexa Bliss and Toni Storm, plus CJ Perry.