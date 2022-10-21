She Played Samara In 'The Ring' - See Daveigh Chase Now At 32

Daveigh was born in Las Vegas on July 24th, 1990 to Cathy Chase and John Schwallier. Her parents are Cathy Chase and John Schwallier. Her surname was dropped when her parents divorced and she started living with her mother. Shortly after she and her mother started living together, Daveigh discovered her talent for singing and she made the best of her gift by performing during community events in her hometown and other neighboring communities.

Her popularity on the TV screen began when she got enrolled in the Little Miss American Pageant by her mother. Daveigh won the national vocal competition, which paved the way for the possession of an agent who specialized in television commercial roles. The then 7-year-old Daveigh began advertising for Campbell’s Soup. She also took part in films around this time.