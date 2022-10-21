Many movie lovers may remember Daveigh Chase as the little girl who played Samara in the 2002 horror movie The Ring and learned her voice in the animation Lilo and Stitch franchise. However, Daveigh is no longer that little girl. The actress has grown into a young lady who is now in her 30s. Here are some details about the actress in recent times.
She Played Samara In 'The Ring' - See Daveigh Chase Now At 32
The Latest
TikTok Swifties Were Going Crazy After Her Upcoming Album Was Spotted In Walmart Before The Official Release Date
'Why Are You Cursing At Me?': Starbucks Barista Accuses Co-Worker Of Harassing Her But Viewers Aren't Convinced
How It All Started
Daveigh was born in Las Vegas on July 24th, 1990 to Cathy Chase and John Schwallier. Her parents are Cathy Chase and John Schwallier. Her surname was dropped when her parents divorced and she started living with her mother. Shortly after she and her mother started living together, Daveigh discovered her talent for singing and she made the best of her gift by performing during community events in her hometown and other neighboring communities.
Her popularity on the TV screen began when she got enrolled in the Little Miss American Pageant by her mother. Daveigh won the national vocal competition, which paved the way for the possession of an agent who specialized in television commercial roles. The then 7-year-old Daveigh began advertising for Campbell’s Soup. She also took part in films around this time.
Inside Daveigh's Acting Career
Daveigh became popular after her starring role in a musical theater production of Utah! in 1998 at the age of 7. Following that, she auditioned for roles on several pilots and earned minor roles in shows such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Charmed, and ER.
The young actress rekindled her interest in music, forming a small band and performing as the opening act for Reba McEntire. Daveigh's singing talent proved useful in many of her movies and for her personal entertainment.
Some Of Daveigh's Most Popular Movies
Daveigh landed a significant voice role in the 2002 animation Lilo and Stitch where she learned her voice to the character Lilo. The Disney production was a hit and it was nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2003.
The actress is also well known for playing the character "Samara Morgan" in The Ring, an American version of the 1998 Japanese movie titled Ring. In the movie, Daveigh's character was a paranoid little girl. The movie was a blockbuster hit, which earned over $249 million worldwide.
Aside from Lilo and Stitch, The Ring, Daveigh also played significant parts in movies such as Oliver Beene, Big Love, and S. Darko.
What Has Daveigh Been Up To In Recent Times
Daveigh was about 21 when her work on Big Love ended and since then her career has been unsteady. After Big Love, she starred in small movie roles before she eventually disappeared from the movie industry.
Daveigh's name was only heard again for a few claims of unreliability and drug abuse. Two years after Daveigh's career went down the hill, she was arrested for riding shotgun in a stolen vehicle.
Shortly after that, she reportedly dropped a man who was suffering from a drug overdose
outside of a hospital. The man eventually died. The actress found herself behind bars again for drug possession charges.
However, after her last arrest in 2019, Daveigh appeared to be focusing more on her health and recovery. It also seems that she has taken reasonable steps as she attempts to reform herself.