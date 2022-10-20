Kaley Cuoco Reveals What She Really Thought About Penny’s Controversial Ending On 'The Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco is still making headlines for reflecting on her iconic Penny role on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The 36-year-old actress, currently in the news for expecting her first child, has opened up on the ending of the show that made her a household name, and it's been getting fans talking.

Kaley was known for her ditzy-but-streetsmart Penny character, a Midwesterner who lived across the hall from a bunch of nerds. Of course, she wound up with one of them. The series ended with Penny and lovebird Leonard expecting a baby, but Kaley has thoughts on the plotline.