Kaley Cuoco Reveals What She Really Thought About Penny’s Controversial Ending On 'The Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco
Getty | Roy Rochlin

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kaley Cuoco is still making headlines for reflecting on her iconic Penny role on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The 36-year-old actress, currently in the news for expecting her first child, has opened up on the ending of the show that made her a household name, and it's been getting fans talking.

Kaley was known for her ditzy-but-streetsmart Penny character, a Midwesterner who lived across the hall from a bunch of nerds. Of course, she wound up with one of them. The series ended with Penny and lovebird Leonard expecting a baby, but Kaley has thoughts on the plotline.

The Latest

'The Watcher' Star Mia Farrow Hopes The Real-Life Family Doesn't Watch The Netflix Series

Alicia Silverstone, 45, Looks Amazing In Bikini!

Mandy Rose Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit

Laura Anderson Stuns In Disc Mini Dress

Meadow Walker Stuns In Sheer Slip Dress

Opening Up On Penny Being Pregnant

Per her words in the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Kaley said:

“I actually wished that they did not [make Penny pregnant], because I loved that message [of Penny not wanting kids] so much. It was cute how the writers did it at the end with Penny’s surprise pregnancy, and all in all I’m glad, but I was actually voting for her not to [get pregnant].”

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

By chisom

The Ups And Downs With Leonard

Fans proved to largely receive the pregnancy storyline well after Penny and Leonard finally tied the knot. The unconventional couple had, for years, dated on and off after physicist Leonard first crushed on Penny badly when she moved into the California building they shared. Kaley's character, a waitress at The Cheesecake Factory, had previously dated jocks, but she fell for Leonard - and had to put up with Sheldon as a result.

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress

Dating Him IRL

Kaley had a secret relationship with Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard, something that fans didn't find out about until years later. "I was so not even hiding it. He has such swagger," Kaley also revealed in the book, continuing:

"We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny. Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, 'Uh oh, this is going to be trouble.'"

Kaley Is Actually Pregnant!

Fans are now gushing over something way bigger, though. Kaley is fresh from confirming that she and Ozark star boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child; their baby girl is due in 2023, per Kaley's Instagram. The relationship is relatively new and under a year old, also coming in the wake of Kaley's September 2021 split from former husband Karl Cook. Prior to Cook, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

Charlize Theron Wows In Sheer Top & Skirt On Red Carpet

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress

Bella Hadid Wears Nothing But A Crystal Corset In Swarovski Shoot

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.