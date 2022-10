Sabrina Carpenter had fun celebrating with French fashion brand Giambattista Valli yesterday. The 23-year-old joined her fellow singers, Kelsea Ballerini and Amber Mark, at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles for a private dinner.

The album came out in July to critical acclaim and widespread positive reception. Carpenter's capitalizing on the response and using the tour as an additional promotion. The event was a quick detour from her Emails I Can't Send tour around America.