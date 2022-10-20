Meadow Walker Stuns In Sheer Slip Dress

The 23-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker showed up in a stunning black slip dress for W Magazine's 50th anniversary presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City on Wednesday night. She attended the star-studded event in a black slip dress with thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The dress also featured a sheer skirt and a slightly ruffled hemline.

She paired the dress with a sequin studded shoulder bag and accessorized it with drop earrings and a cuff bracelet. For her makeup, she opted for simple makeup and a smokey eye. The gorgeous model styled her hair in the middle part with luscious curls at the ends. She finished off the look with strappy stilettos with crisscross straps.