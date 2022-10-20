Meadow Walker is a real eye candy as well as a talented model. She knows how to make a fashion statement too. The model looked absolutely stunning in a sheer slip dress for the recent W Magazine's Anniversary celebration which she attended gracefully.
Meadow Walker Stuns In Sheer Slip Dress
Meadow Looks Stunning In A Sheer Dress
The 23-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker showed up in a stunning black slip dress for W Magazine's 50th anniversary presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City on Wednesday night. She attended the star-studded event in a black slip dress with thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The dress also featured a sheer skirt and a slightly ruffled hemline.
She paired the dress with a sequin studded shoulder bag and accessorized it with drop earrings and a cuff bracelet. For her makeup, she opted for simple makeup and a smokey eye. The gorgeous model styled her hair in the middle part with luscious curls at the ends. She finished off the look with strappy stilettos with crisscross straps.
Meadow's Chic Sense Of Style
Meadow looked absolutely ravishing once again in a black jumpsuit. Earlier in April, The California native shared a series of snaps on Instagram, from a Tiffany & Co Silver Summer 2022 Campaign. She showed off her lithe figure in a cutout black jumpsuit with a criss-cross halter neckline while striking sultry poses for the camera.
She accessorized with silver drop earrings and silver bracelets. Her luscious jet-black hair was styled in a wavy blunt cut with a side part. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, as well as bright red lipstick which matched the color of her manicured nails.
Meadow Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary
Earlier this month, Meadow celebrated her first anniversary with her husband Thornton-Allan. She took to Instagram on October 9 to wish her husband a happy one-year anniversary. “Happy anniversary my love! One year married to you,” she wrote on a photo of the couple hugging on what appears to be an outdoor horse stable.
On her Instagram stories, Meadow shared a picture of her husband smiling in a gray and white jacket. “ONE YEAR,” she captioned the photo, with a red heart emoji. She also posted a heartwarming video from their wedding. Meadow and her husband got engaged in August 2021 and got married in the Dominican Republic three months later.
More On Meadow Walker
Meadow is the only daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker who died in 2013 at the age of 40, after a car crash, and often shares photos on social media of herself and her late father in remembrance of him. The beauty took over her father's charity organization, The Paul Walker Foundation.
Three months ago, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade, Meadow took to Instagram to share her grief about the court's ruling which allowed states to ban abortions, revealing that she “sought an abortion” in 2020.