It's not a secret that Dennis Rodman isn't like most of us. But behind that larger-than-life persona and all his eccentricities, 'The Worm' was also a shy and struggling man with no father figure.

He had a tough time growing up and didn't even get into basketball until a late age. He bounced around from job to job, was kicked out of the house, and didn't have a clear direction in his life.