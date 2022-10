Miley Cyrus' fans know to save the old photos. The Midnight Sky singer has largely been keeping a low profile on social media this summer and fall, but fans still have the throwbacks to rely on. An Instagram post showing the blonde in a sheer dress has been gaining likes - Miley is known for flashing the flesh.

The former Disney star posed looking glamorous in a disco ball dress that was see-through back in 2020, seemingly foreseeing the 2022 sheer dress trend as she kept one step ahead.