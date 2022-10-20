Kourtney Kardashian Looks Stunning In Sheer Top And Mini Skirt

Close up of Kourtney Kardashian
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Kourtney Kardashian served spooky glam in her latest Instagram share as she modeled pieces from her Boohoo collection. The reality TV star has a unique style despite being a member of a very fashionable family, and she added her touch to the fast-fashion brand's Fall line.

Many pieces were made from dark palette fabrics, including the sheer marbled materials, which were all neutral tones - the way Kourtney likes them. The newlywed shared pictures of her husband, Travis Barker, and her in Halloween costumes between her slideshow.

Check it out below.

What She's Working With

Kourtney Kardashian at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian launch
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

As fall started in September, Kourtney launched her fashion collection, Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian, in time for the new season. Days later, she picked some pieces from it to show her 202 million Instagram followers how to mix and match them.

Kourtney wore a sheer black and white long-sleeved top with printed roses and hearts, showing off her black bra underneath. She tucked the top into a black mini-skirt and topped her look with knee-high stiletto boots.

Entertainment

Until Death Do Them Apart

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sit front row at the Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Runway Show
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Swiping left on Kourtney's post reveals a hidden gem in the form of herself and Travis cuddling in their king-sized bed. The couple wore matching Skeletal costumes covering their entire body (yes, including the face) with a bunting banner reading "Until Death Do Us Part" on the headboard.

Travis is always there supporting his woman in all her endeavors, and he joined her at the Boohoo collection launch.

Celebrating A Successful Launch

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Boohoo collection launch
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Kourtney wore a gothic lace catsuit showing her black underwear with black elbow-length gloves, stiletto shark boots, and a leather trench coat. The Poosh founder styled her hair in its signature black bob and wore nude makeup to complete her look.

Although the fashion show was a success, the collaboration sparked controversy for its lack of sustainability. Boohoo and Kourtney promoted the collection as sustainable clothing, but the brand's fast fashion is the opposite.

Also, Boohoo failed to back up its eco-friendly production claims transparently to the appropriate organizations.

Sustainable Fast Fashion: Addressing The Controversy

A model walks the runway in Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian
Getty | Arturo Holmes

Kourtney wasn't oblivious to the criticism and, in fact, expected it! True Keeping up with the Kardashians fans can testify to the reality TV star's dedication to an eco-friendly environment.

She explained that the purpose behind the collaboration was noble, and there was much to gain from it. Instead of writing off fast fashion, she suggested tapping into it and changing things from the inside.

Kourtney researched green practices before proceeding with the collection, so they incorporated recycled materials.

