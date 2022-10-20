Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Figure In A SKIMS Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her world-famous figure in a bodysuit from her Jelly SKIMS range, and she's gone super tight. The reality star and business mogul proved she's the best brand ambassador around in a recent Instagram share, showing off her brand's merch and the 21 pounds she's dropped in 2022.

Kim posted a rearview selfie and a front shot to best showcase her tiny waist and toned arms, also drawing attention to her famous rear. The look channeled the bodysuit trend that's become one of the hottest staples around - of course, Kim is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.