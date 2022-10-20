Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Figure In A SKIMS Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her world-famous figure in a bodysuit from her Jelly SKIMS range, and she's gone super tight. The reality star and business mogul proved she's the best brand ambassador around in a recent Instagram share, showing off her brand's merch and the 21 pounds she's dropped in 2022.

Kim posted a rearview selfie and a front shot to best showcase her tiny waist and toned arms, also drawing attention to her famous rear. The look channeled the bodysuit trend that's become one of the hottest staples around - of course, Kim is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.

Stuns In Skintight SKIMS

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Estrop

Opening indoors and from her chic bathroom, the Hulu star posed in a backless one-piece bodysuit as she showed off her toned back. The SKKN by Kim founder opted for a slate blue shade, adding in knee-high and heeled boots and also honoring her ambassador status with designer Balenciaga - she clutched a tiny silver purse from the Spanish label.

Kim also wore her blonde locks down, adding in dramatic eye makeup and showing off her flawless cosmetics in both photos. In a swipe right, she posed standing, crossing her legs, and showing off the front of the bodysuit.

"Hi," the mom of four wrote in her caption.

Running Her SKIMS Empire

Kim Kardashian
Getty | James Devaney

Kim's brand is now a household name and countless shoppers are emptying their wallets for a piece of the reality star. SKIMS Swim made 2022 headlines earlier this year via a high-profile Miami, FL launch, although staples including shapewear, bodysuits, and sleepwear remain popular.

"Being comfortable is really important to me and I’m a firm believer that when you feel your best, you look your best. You can always find me in Skims PJs or our Fits Everybody underwear because of how effortless and easy they are," Kim told Vogue.

Because Happy Customers Return

Kim Kardashian
Getty | GWR/Star Max

Kim, also CEO of her new skincare line and a new private equity firm, added that customer satisfaction is key to her, continuing:

“I love hearing how much our customers enjoy the product and seeing them in the clothes — I can’t get enough! To know that we’re giving people options and providing solutions that actually work is so rewarding and I’m extremely grateful.”

Worth $1.8 Billion

Kim Kardashian
Getty | MEGA

Kim's net worth has sky-rocketed thanks to her savvy business skills and she's now worth $1.8 billion. Also a billionaire is her sister Kylie Jenner.

