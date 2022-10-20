Angela Bassett looked chic at the Giambattista Valli dinner the other night in Los Angeles. Our Wakanda star was fully dressed for the occasion and wore a polka-dot dress that gave off a sweet sixteen vibe. However, an impressive guest list, including Ciara, Alexandra Daddario, Kiernan Shipka, and other well-known people, attended the event at the Caviar Kaspia.
Angela Bassett Stuns In Ruffled Dress & See-Through Pumps
The Latest
Some Polka-Dot Goodness
Bassett arrived at the event looking stunning as usual in a black and white polka-dot dress. The dress had one asymmetrical sleeve with eye-catching ruffled accents at the shoulder and hem. The Black Panther star accessorizes with a bracelet, a big diamond ring, and some silver hoops for a little extra glam. Bassett carried a tiny red handbag with several lock charms and dangling tassels to add a splash of color to her outfit. She chose soft, neutral glam as her style. However, Basset traded her signature locks for tapered bangs and lustrous waves. She completed her look by opting for a sharp set of pointed toe-pumps.
Angela Always Keeps It Classy
Who takes a stroll while keeping it classy? On Monday in Beverly Hills, California, the Emmy Award-winning actress was seen with movie producer Larry Sanitsky.
Bassett wore a complete denim ensemble. She wore a button-down shirt with a sharp collar, two front pockets, and shiny silver buttons in the middle lined in white. The Black Panther actress tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted belted pants. The bottoms had a thick belt that cinched her waist tightly and stitched lining on the hem.
25th Wedding Anniversary
Recently, Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett married for 25 years! The devoted couple celebrated their anniversary with a lovely soiree and touching Instagram posts, giving us all the feels. The couple had a small celebration with their close friends and family and shared memorable moments from their marriage. However, even their signature dance made it to the event, as demonstrated to their well-wishers! Slater and Bronwyn are the actor and actress' teen twins.
We wish the couple many more years of love, joy, and unwavering support as they celebrate their anniversary!
Keeping Fans In Suspense
We all want to know who is hiding behind the black panther mask, and Angela Basset seems to be giving us that clue so we can figure it out on our own; we can't wait to learn more about Black Panther, which is set to be released next year.
However, according to TMZ, they managed to catch up with Angela at Wally's in Los Angeles. Although she is aware that fans are eager to see the sequel, she seems to be abiding by a code of silence regarding the identity of the person donning the super suit in the movie's latest trailer.