Amazon Flex Workers Say 'They Get Paid To Go Home'

Think about getting paid a respectable sum of money to return home. I mean, who wouldn't love that? We're not discussing a romantic scenario here. An Amazon Flex employee shared this story on TikTok. Users have shared similar experiences in discussions about the side business sparked by the video. Due to a lack of available routes during a scheduled delivery block, the workers return home with little work. On October 14th, TikToker Diana Dunham Nelson posted the video.
Amazon Flex Benefits
A shoot of the Amazon Flex Distribution Center can be seen in the video that Diana Dunham Nelson posted. In the video, Dunham-Nelson says that there won't be many routes open for her because of the large number of people. To earn some "extra money to pay off debt," she drives a delivery truck. She occasionally receives the standard payment for even delivering a single package, what we call an ideal working situation, in your favor! And based on what the video has shown, it appears that things are going smoothly and comfortably.
Proof Of Getting Paid To Do Nothing
She ends the video by displaying her earnings in the app to demonstrate that she is paid for doing nothing at all, although there were no routes available, which prevented her from making any deliveries.
Are you interested in a job that pays you to do nothing? What Amazon Flex does is as follows: It's easy: You deliver packages for Amazon using your vehicle as a way to supplement your income and advance toward your objectives. Reserve a block. Deliver packages.
Viewers Share Experiences
“I remember the first time this happened to me. I was heartbroken because I had to pay something and went home just to discover I got paid!”
As of Tuesday, the video had received over 420,000 views, and many viewers commented on their experiences working at Amazon Flex as a side gig. They confirm that they have occasionally been sent home due to a lack of routes. The main perk of the side business is unquestionably the payment they receive despite the meager deliveries.
It's Not Always Rosy with Amazon Flex
Not everyone was as fortunate as others, despite the numerous positive comments about how earnings have increased due to the payment's flexibility and other factors. Some users' experiences weren't as happy-go-lucky, and they shared some painful ones.
“Your next route is 4 hours, base pay, 45 stops, half of them are apartments without one-click access, and ur always outside the delivery area…” one commenter wrote.