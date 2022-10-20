McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Makes A Comeback And People Are Freaking Out About It

TikTok stills
TikTok | @mariapreciado345

TikTok
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

McDonald's has declared its participation in the Halloween season with the return of its recognizable and festive Happy Meal buckets. In a news release earlier this month and after six years of absence, McDonald's announced that it would bring back the collectible, reusable pails that first appeared in 1986. 

The nostalgic Halloween buckets have generated much buzz on the internet and social media in the last few weeks. For example, a McDonald's employee recently unboxed the Halloween-themed buckets and displayed the entire meal in a string of popular TikTok videos. 

See more details about the Halloween meal comeback below.

The Latest

McDonald's Worker Allegedly Throws Drink On Customer After She Requests Extra Sauce

Amazon Flex Workers Say 'They Get Paid To Go Home'

'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Lashes Out At Michael Again After She Attacked Him!

A Common Passion Between Michael Jordan And Mike Tyson Could Force Them To Face Each Other Decades After Almost Fighting Over A Woman

Shaquille O'Neal Faces Major Backlash For Being Offensive To Aussies In New Gambling Ads

Who's Ready For The Halloween Meal Buckets?

In one video with the caption, "So who ready for these buckets," TikTok user Maria Preciado (@mariapreciado345) opened a box with a picture of a bucket with a cheerful face on it. She ripped the package apart, showing a glimpse of a white bucket encased in plastic.

Though it's unclear how many Maria bought, her excitement can be seen in the text overlay. She wrote, "Ai dios mio [oh, my God]," A spoof of What's This? by The Nightmare Before Christmas could be heard playing in the video's background.

TikTok

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

By chisom

TikTokers Can't Keep Calm

Since it was published on October 17, the video has received over 223,000 views, with many people expressing their enthusiasm for the Halloween special. In addition, TikTokers are eager to purchase some of the buckets.

"As an ex McDonald's employee I shall be a customer buying one today LMAO," one viewer said.

"I'll be there as soon as it turns 10am," a second stated.

"Got mine!! I think they're only doing ghosts atm bcuz I got 2 [laughing emoji] but I wanted the ghost the most so I'm ecstatic!" a third wrote.

Customer Is Flabbergasted That Texas Roadhouse Served Her Kraft Mac And Cheese

McDonald's Worker Shares Tip For Getting Extra Sauce

More Work For McDonald's Employees

Customers' excitement and desire to obtain their preferred bundles also mean that McDonald's workers have more work to do. Some workers even complained about their jobs being more stressful due to increased orders. These complaints are similar to those about the Adult Happy Meal or the Cactus Plant Flea Market box.

"Hnnnn not ready smh imma have to work 10x harder bc even the teens want the kids meals [crying emoji]," one McDonald worker wrote.

"Right after the craziness for cactus plant flea market. I feel for all mcdonalds workers," another person added.

A Closer Look At Maria's 'Boo Bucket'

Maria posted a follow-up video displaying her Halloween Happy Meal Bucket for a closer look. She turned the bucket carefully so that everyone could get a good look at it. Her "Boo Bucket" was a white plastic bucket with happy and sad faces on opposite sides. She had her burger, fries, and dipping sauce in the bucket.

According to NBC Chicago, the only thing customers need to do to get the Happy Meal is to order a hamburger, cheeseburger, or chicken nugget. However, they won't receive the regular Happy Meal toy; instead, their meal will be brought in the bucket. 

The fantastic news about these buckets is that customers can continue utilizing them even after Halloween has passed.

The classic Happy Meal was reintroduced on October 18 and will be offered at selected McDonald's restaurants across the country through Halloween while supplies last.

Read Next

Must Read

Kanye West Calls Pete Davidson A 'Heroine Addict', Calls Out Trevor Noah Who's 'Not Even From America' On 'Drink Champs'

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

Aarti Mann Was Loved As Priya On 'The Big Bang Theory' - See Her Now At 44

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.