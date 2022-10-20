McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Makes A Comeback And People Are Freaking Out About It

McDonald's has declared its participation in the Halloween season with the return of its recognizable and festive Happy Meal buckets. In a news release earlier this month and after six years of absence, McDonald's announced that it would bring back the collectible, reusable pails that first appeared in 1986.

The nostalgic Halloween buckets have generated much buzz on the internet and social media in the last few weeks. For example, a McDonald's employee recently unboxed the Halloween-themed buckets and displayed the entire meal in a string of popular TikTok videos.

See more details about the Halloween meal comeback below.