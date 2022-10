User Kaileigh uploaded the 25-second video, which showed what appeared to be the end of an argument. It was filmed in a fast-food restaurant's drive-through.

Kaileigh asked, "So, I can't have sauce?" as the camera was pointed at the pick-up window.

The employee turns their back on the driver and shows anger.

"Yeah!" prodded Kaileigh. "You don't like it, huh? You're going to throw water on me?"

The McDonald's employee then flung open the window and threw a sizable plastic cup of water toward the direction of Kaileigh's car.