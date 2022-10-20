'Sorry The Frap Machine Is Down': Starbucks' New Machine 'Siren System Cold Bar' Ignites Debate

TikTok stills
TikTok | @nitetoast

TikTok
Ashabi Azeez

Starbucks' new automation for the siren system cold bar has sparked a debate on social media. A lot of varying opinions about the new machine being helpful to workers or not have been flooding the internet.

The Latest

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Sheer Lace Set

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Makes A Comeback And People Are Freaking Out About It

McDonald's Worker Allegedly Throws Drink On Customer After She Requests Extra Sauce

Amazon Flex Workers Say 'They Get Paid To Go Home'

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Stunning In Sheer Top And Mini Skirt

Starbucks' New Automation Sparks Debate On Social Media

A TikToker took to their page to bring up a new argument about Starbucks' new automation. The TikTok user, @nitetoast, dueted a video the company recently posted. The video showcased the company's "Siren System Cold Bar." The TikToker highlighted how former employees stated that automation could make the workflow worse. @nitetoast claimed the company did not bring out the machine for the baristas or patrons. "They're rolling it out for shareholders." The user further claimed Howard Schultz, Starbucks CEO wanted to make a splash before stepping down next year.

Commenters also noted how the new automation could be challenging for workers. A Starbucks barista stated the company's technology will slow down fraps and require constant fixing. 

TikTok

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

By chisom

Sharing The Idea Of Reinvention For A Shift In Strategy

Mr. Schultz and other members of the Starbucks leadership team shared how they intend to push revenues and profits. Studies from recent months showed about 70 percent of Starbucks' revenues come from cold drinks. Thereby making the barista's job more demanding due to the complexity of the drinks and their vast orders.

Per NY Times, new cold beverage automation was introduced to address the matter. The automation was to make customers get served faster and reduce the workload on employees. The chief technology officer, Deb Hall Lefevre, however, noted that the baristas will not be replaced. In the meeting, they also highlighted their plan to open thousands of additional stores in China. 

Customer Is Flabbergasted That Texas Roadhouse Served Her Kraft Mac And Cheese

McDonald's Worker Shares Tip For Getting Extra Sauce

Employees Around The Country Share Their Experiences

The voices of employees over the country were heard during a meeting with Schultz and about 200 top executives. The employees share their experiences working for the company. A barista shared they cried during their last three shifts. Another shared, "I was told by a customer that I was a disgrace to my heritage."

Schultz had always viewed himself as a good guy of American capitalism. He also believed his wealth and his company's rise were a way of looking out for the workers.

However, many Starbucks workers who worked through the pandemic have quit and demanded a raise or unionization. According to Washington Post, the organizing effort began in August 2021 in Buffalo. Now over 225 Starbucks stores in the United States have unionized. Starbucks is also accused in court by the National Layout Relations Board. The company is being accused of a "virulent widespread and well-orchestrated" anti-union campaign. 

Schultz's Reaction To The Unionization Of Workers

In May, the 69-year-old announced the raises of some hourly employees. However, he refused to increase the pay of unionizing stores. The CEO stated that although the company's responsibility is to overcome it, there are limitations. In another instance, Schultz perceived unionizing as a planned power grab targeted at undermining Starbucks.

He had accused them of lying and bullying store managers and baristas. The businessman believed the company's 51-years history would reveal its good actions. The number of stores filing for union election has reduced from 71 in March to 10 in September. 

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

Kim Kardashian Strips Down To SKIMS Underwear To Show Off Her Fabulous Figure

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress

Kate Hudson Leaves Everyone Breathless In A Sheer Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.