'Sorry The Frap Machine Is Down': Starbucks' New Machine 'Siren System Cold Bar' Ignites Debate

The voices of employees over the country were heard during a meeting with Schultz and about 200 top executives. The employees share their experiences working for the company. A barista shared they cried during their last three shifts. Another shared, "I was told by a customer that I was a disgrace to my heritage."

Schultz had always viewed himself as a good guy of American capitalism. He also believed his wealth and his company's rise were a way of looking out for the workers.

However, many Starbucks workers who worked through the pandemic have quit and demanded a raise or unionization. According to Washington Post, the organizing effort began in August 2021 in Buffalo. Now over 225 Starbucks stores in the United States have unionized. Starbucks is also accused in court by the National Layout Relations Board. The company is being accused of a "virulent widespread and well-orchestrated" anti-union campaign.