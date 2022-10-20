Starbucks' new automation for the siren system cold bar has sparked a debate on social media. A lot of varying opinions about the new machine being helpful to workers or not have been flooding the internet.
'Sorry The Frap Machine Is Down': Starbucks' New Machine 'Siren System Cold Bar' Ignites Debate
The Latest
Starbucks' New Automation Sparks Debate On Social Media
A TikToker took to their page to bring up a new argument about Starbucks' new automation. The TikTok user, @nitetoast, dueted a video the company recently posted. The video showcased the company's "Siren System Cold Bar." The TikToker highlighted how former employees stated that automation could make the workflow worse. @nitetoast claimed the company did not bring out the machine for the baristas or patrons. "They're rolling it out for shareholders." The user further claimed Howard Schultz, Starbucks CEO wanted to make a splash before stepping down next year.
Commenters also noted how the new automation could be challenging for workers. A Starbucks barista stated the company's technology will slow down fraps and require constant fixing.
Sharing The Idea Of Reinvention For A Shift In Strategy
Mr. Schultz and other members of the Starbucks leadership team shared how they intend to push revenues and profits. Studies from recent months showed about 70 percent of Starbucks' revenues come from cold drinks. Thereby making the barista's job more demanding due to the complexity of the drinks and their vast orders.
Per NY Times, new cold beverage automation was introduced to address the matter. The automation was to make customers get served faster and reduce the workload on employees. The chief technology officer, Deb Hall Lefevre, however, noted that the baristas will not be replaced. In the meeting, they also highlighted their plan to open thousands of additional stores in China.
Employees Around The Country Share Their Experiences
The voices of employees over the country were heard during a meeting with Schultz and about 200 top executives. The employees share their experiences working for the company. A barista shared they cried during their last three shifts. Another shared, "I was told by a customer that I was a disgrace to my heritage."
Schultz had always viewed himself as a good guy of American capitalism. He also believed his wealth and his company's rise were a way of looking out for the workers.
However, many Starbucks workers who worked through the pandemic have quit and demanded a raise or unionization. According to Washington Post, the organizing effort began in August 2021 in Buffalo. Now over 225 Starbucks stores in the United States have unionized. Starbucks is also accused in court by the National Layout Relations Board. The company is being accused of a "virulent widespread and well-orchestrated" anti-union campaign.
Schultz's Reaction To The Unionization Of Workers
In May, the 69-year-old announced the raises of some hourly employees. However, he refused to increase the pay of unionizing stores. The CEO stated that although the company's responsibility is to overcome it, there are limitations. In another instance, Schultz perceived unionizing as a planned power grab targeted at undermining Starbucks.
He had accused them of lying and bullying store managers and baristas. The businessman believed the company's 51-years history would reveal its good actions. The number of stores filing for union election has reduced from 71 in March to 10 in September.