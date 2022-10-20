Madison Beer is stunning as she flashes her undies while attending the Elle Women In Hollywood Celebration. The 23-year-old singer rocked up to the high-profile event in a head-turning and all-black look this week, showing off her curves and toned figure in a see-through and embellished outfit that left little to the imagination. The Showed Me singer opted for a dangerous ensemble, wearing a lace gown that was largely sheer - she did, however, keep safe via her underwear, also black.
Madison Beer Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Sheer Black Look
Photos showed Madison posing at the event and by a wall bearing both the Elle logo and the Ralph Lauren one. The brunette, going for jet black hair, afforded goth energy as she posed in her strappy dress, also going skintight as she flashed her toned legs. The see-through dress came tight and also floor length, with Madison adding in high-heeled sandals to complete the look. She also donned dark silver jewelry, plus a dramatic and full face of makeup.
Climbing The Ranks
Madison, who was discovered by Canadian singer Justin Bieber, has risen fast in the music world. She's also fresh from celebrating her success and recently told her Instagram followers:
"I know i’ve said it before but to everyone who showed up to these shows thank you. You will never know the change you’ve made on my life or just how much i love and appreciate you."
She added: "Never thought i could miss hearing “why u always such a gemini” or “I hope u both go hell” shouted at me by thousands so f*ckin much."
Snapped Up By Fenty
With fame comes interest from brands. Madison has been snapped by mogul Rihanna's Fenty beauty brand - in June, she posted a selfie while promoting the Work singer's best-selling cosmetics range. She called herself a "Fenty partner." Meanwhile, at the start of June, Madison hit another milestone as she was featured in Paper magazine, known for profiling the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Dropping 'Dangerous'
Summer 2022 brought the star's Dangerous track, plus plenty of promo.
"Dangerous out now everywhere, so much thanks to everyone who made this record / video possible. firstly my incredible team who made this song with me, who have held and seen me in difficult time," the leggy star told her Instagram followers. Madison is followed by 33 million on the platform. Follow her account for more!