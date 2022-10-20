Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In See-Through Dress

Stassie has proven a regular on Kylie's Instagram since 2019. Speaking to Bustle, Stassie said that the two had a friendship based on "honesty."

“Tell me if my makeup looks bad. [Or] If someone does something that upsets you, [don’t] just brush it off. Speak up and be like, ‘Hey, just so you know this hurt me a little bit,'" she said.

"I've known this girl since I was literally 13. If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you’re insane," Stassie added.