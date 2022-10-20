Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In See-Through Dress

Stassie Karanikolaou
Shutterstock | 3695024

Entertainment
Geri Green

Stassie Karanikolaou is stunning in a sheer dress as she puts on another sizzling display. The model and bestie to mogul Kylie Jenner is now a celebrity in her own right, boasting over 10 million followers on Instagram. In a racy share this week, the beauty posed in a see-through look while flaunting her assets, this as she makes headlines for allegedly being "kicked out" of the Kardashian family. While Stassie hasn't been photographed with Kylie recently, prompting fan speculation, she's still able to make headlines without the Kylie Skin CEO.

The Latest

Showing Off The Curves

Stassie Karanikolaou
Getty | Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin

Stassie, who has ditched her blonde locks for darker ones this fall, posed indoors and by a bright red wall. Striking a vixen pose, she placed one hand on her upper thigh and another on her shoulder while dazzling the camera in a barely-there, frontless, and webbed minidress that was fully sheer.

The embellished number, also coming skintight, showed the star's chest, with a pair of black briefs also visible as Stassie drew attention to her hourglass figure. The glam queen also rocked a long manicure, plus a full face of makeup complete with dramatic eyebrows and a dark red lip. In a caption, Stassie wrote: "Strip clubs & dollar billlzzzzz💸."

Entertainment

Celebrity Likes

Stassie Karanikolaou
Getty | Christian Vierig

Stassie has gained the approval of both socialite Paris Hilton and makeup face Nikita Dragun for her share. Less certain, though, is whether or not she's still hanging around with 25-year-old Kylie Jenner, who seemingly replaced former bestie Jordyn Woods with Stassie back in 2019, this in the wake of Jordyn's cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

Friendship With Kylie Jenner

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner
Getty | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Stassie has proven a regular on Kylie's Instagram since 2019. Speaking to Bustle, Stassie said that the two had a friendship based on "honesty."

“Tell me if my makeup looks bad. [Or] If someone does something that upsets you, [don’t] just brush it off. Speak up and be like, ‘Hey, just so you know this hurt me a little bit,'" she said.

"I've known this girl since I was literally 13. If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you’re insane," Stassie added.

Stuns In Hot Looks

Stassie Karanikolaou
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

Stassie is known for showing off her bikini body on social media, often name-dropping brands as she posts. The star has also proven open about having a breast augmentation, stating that it boosted her confidence.

