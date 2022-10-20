Katherine McNamara Shows Major Cleavage In A Corset

Katherine McNamara's new series Walker: Independence has her fighting in the Wild West, perhaps that reignited her interest in corseted outfits. The 26-year-old actress shared some promotional clips for the movie via Instagram.

Sometimes, they were videos of her behind-the-scenes, prompting her followers to watch the show, while others were pictures snapped between takes. Last week, McNamara shared a personal video of herself leaving the set in a tight corset, pushing her chest up, and giving the Gilded age women a run for their money!

Going Back To The 1800s

Katherine McNamara at the CW Walker: Indepenedence event in New York
Getty | Cindy Ord

McNamara wore a white tank top (or bodysuit) tucked into a maxi skirt and a sleeveless nude corset vest. The tight corset formed a half cup on her bust, pushing her cleavage up while her bare neck and loosely packed hair accentuated them!

Her message was short and straightforward - watch Walker: Independence, and she hoped a video of herself after a hard day's work would convince people to do so. In the second slide, McNamara shared a still of herself in character with a pleading look on her face.

Becoming A Strong Widow

Katherine McNamara walking out of the iHeart radio festival in 2022
Getty | Jeff Kravitz

McNamara wore corsets while filming Walker: Independence due to the wardrobe of the era it's set in - the 1870s Western states. The clothing accessory cinched her already slim waist, giving her an hourglass figure.

The actress acts as Abby Walker in this prequel to the CW show Walker. She granted an interview on the role and its importance to the series, where she described her character as a different woman who was independent in an era that hardly gave women agency.

'Walker: Independence' Is A Bigger Hit Than 'Walker'

The Walker: Independence cast
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Abby navigates life as a widow after her husband was killed in her presence for daring a powerful man. The widow makes new friends and seeks justice for her husband's death. She moves to Independence, Texas, and meets more women like herself, also running from colorful pasts.

Walker: Independence has a higher rating than its predecessor on all platforms, from Rotten Tomatoes (71%) to IMDb 6.9/10 and TV Guide 63% against 33%, 6.1/10, and 51% for Walker. The series is ongoing and will air its next two episodes on Thursday, the 20th and 27th of this month.

Tough As Nails

Katherine McNamara at the iHeart Radio red carpet for 2022 Festival
Getty | David Becker

Movie McNamara isn't the only tough-as-nails character as the actress also keeps fit in real life. In her words, "The old west packs a punch but so [does she]." Now, we all know not to mess with her!

