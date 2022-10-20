Lily Collins Stuns In Dramatic Ralph Lauren Bow Top

Lily Collins is stunning with simple elegance as she rocks a strapless bow top from designer Ralph Lauren while shouting out the iconic American label. The Emily in Paris actress is a fashion icon both on-screen and off, and it looks like every brand around wants her at their events.

In a recent share for her 26.8 million Instagram followers, Emily posed in a gorgeous and silky black top with a dramatic and floor-length bow train, also rocking chic black pants for a glam finish. The brunette was celebrating a new collection as Ralph Lauren eyes 2023.