Lily Collins Stuns In Dramatic Ralph Lauren Bow Top

Lily Collins is stunning with simple elegance as she rocks a strapless bow top from designer Ralph Lauren while shouting out the iconic American label. The Emily in Paris actress is a fashion icon both on-screen and off, and it looks like every brand around wants her at their events.

In a recent share for her 26.8 million Instagram followers, Emily posed in a gorgeous and silky black top with a dramatic and floor-length bow train, also rocking chic black pants for a glam finish. The brunette was celebrating a new collection as Ralph Lauren eyes 2023.

Stunning In Ralph Laurent

Lily Collins
Getty | Mike Marsland

Striking a confident pose while on a chic stone terrace and backed by limestone carvings, statues, and greenery, Lily stunned as she put her best foot forward while also in black stiletto heels. The American actress posed with both hands near her waist, also showing off her toned arms and shoulders.

Glam-wise, it was simple but classy. Lily wore her dark locks down and with bangs, also sporting warming makeup via rosy blush and a deep red lip. In a caption, the Netflix star wrote: "@ralphlauren on the West Coast! Congratulations on a beautiful new collection (and first LA show!). Loved celebrating with our RL family last night! #RLSP23…"

Rocking High-End Brands

Lily Collins
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Shortly before her post, Lily updated to mark her attendance at the Academy Museum Gala, where she wore a floor-length and slit printed skirt in floral prints, plus a sheer and black lacy top flashing a bra beneath. Dazzling in her leggy look and looking fit for the red carpet, the star wrote: "A night spent under the stars celebrating the brightest and boldest. Thank you @academymuseum for an inspiring evening of passion, creativity and history…"

#Brand Ambassador

Lily Collins
Getty | BG023/Bauer-Griffin

Lily has, of course, been snapped up by a brand. She now fronts the haircare brand Living Proof and regularly shouts them out on her social media - also the face of a haircare company is Emily Ratajkowski for Kerastase.

"As someone who is always striving to keep my hair healthy, I was so drawn to this philosophy and the products that delivered the best hair I’ve ever had in my life," she said in a statement amid her join.

'Emily In Paris' Season 3 Is Coming

Lily Collins
Getty | Steve Granitz

Fans can't get enough of the Paris-set Netflix series Emily in Paris, and Season 3 is on the way. The story follows Emily, a woman who works in marketing and winds up in a Paris office, also navigating her personal life in the French capital.

