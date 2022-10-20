Naomi Watts Dishes On The 'Hardest' Part Of Working With Jennifer Coolidge On 'The Watcher'

It is no secret that actors are often faced with different challenges on the set of films and Naomi is not an exception to this hurdle. For the 54-year-old movie star, keeping a straight face while working with her co-star Jennifer was her most challenging moment. Speaking about her experiences with Jennifer, Naomi said: "The hardest part about working with Jennifer Coolidge is keeping a straight face, you know?"

Naomi's reaction to Jennifer was not because of any ill experience. If anything, the Diana star has a deep respect for her colleague and has always been an admirer. The actress was impressed by their time together on the set of The Watcher despite the little difficulty.