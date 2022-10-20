Naomi Watts blessed fans with another of her acting prowess playing Nora Brannock in the hit Netflix show The Watcher. However, she passed through some "difficulties" when working with co-star Jennifer Coolidge during filming. The actress opened up about this hard part of filming in an interview and here is what caused the snag.
Naomi Watts Dishes On The 'Hardest' Part Of Working With Jennifer Coolidge On 'The Watcher'
The Latest
Naomi's Hardest Challenge On The Set Of The Watcher
It is no secret that actors are often faced with different challenges on the set of films and Naomi is not an exception to this hurdle. For the 54-year-old movie star, keeping a straight face while working with her co-star Jennifer was her most challenging moment. Speaking about her experiences with Jennifer, Naomi said: "The hardest part about working with Jennifer Coolidge is keeping a straight face, you know?"
Naomi's reaction to Jennifer was not because of any ill experience. If anything, the Diana star has a deep respect for her colleague and has always been an admirer. The actress was impressed by their time together on the set of The Watcher despite the little difficulty.
How Naomi Feels About Jennifer
Speaking about The Watcher in an interview, Naomi revealed that she was overjoyed after learning that Jennifer would be part of the cast. To make things better for the Infinite Storm actress, she worked directly with the 61-year- old Legally Blonde actress. Jennifer's character Karen Calhoun was an old friend of Nora (Naomi) on The Watcher.
To make this better, working with Jennifer turned out more exhilarating than Naomi anticipated. According to the actress, she made new discoveries working with Jennifer. Naomi described Jennifer as "golden, " and noted that she loved it when the American Pie star "went off and did her own thing."
What 'The Watcher' Is All About
In the new Netflix limited series, a family called the Brannocks moved into a new home that was supposed to be their sanctuary until they started receiving disturbing messages from an unknown person. The person claimed to have been watching the house for decades and the family started feeling unsafe in their new home.
The writer claimed to be obsessed with the family and noted that they needed to give the house what it wanted. The movie was made more engaging as it featured a few concerning views like an underground tunnel and a scene where four dead bodies were lying on the floor. Per IMDb, The Watcher premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2022.
What Fans May Not Know About 'The Watcher'
The Watcher was created by American Horror Movie story producer Ryan Murphy and his collaborator Ian Brennan. The Watcher is based on a true life story that began in 2014 when the Broaddus family purchased a new house. After moving in the family decided to renovate their new home and that was when they started receiving concerning letters.
The writer identified as "the watcher" and explained that watching the house was a family tradition. After sending about three letters, the writer asked why the family moved into the house and seemed angry about the renovation. In the end, the Broadduses were forced to sell the home at a significant loss five years later.