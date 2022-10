Bella Hadid set herself apart from her peers during Paris Fashion Week as she walked over 21 runways and slayed every look. The supermodel proved she deserves her spot in her chosen field, not because of her privileged background.

From wearing sheer outfits to layered figure-hiding outfits, Hadid proved she could rock anything. This time, she's made noise by joining the elite Swarovski models posing in nothing but the precious stones like Rihanna before her.