DeAndre Hopkins Finally Breaks Silence After His Suspension

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the prime wideouts in the NFL. That's why it was such a shock and a shame to see him being suspended for the first six games of the season for PED use, a suspension he claims was unintentional and unaware of how things happened.

Whether that's true or not is not for us to decide. But the former Houston Texans star is now finally eligible to be back on the field, and the Arizona Cardinals could sure use his route-running, steady hands, and big-play abilities after a slow start to the season.