DeAndre Hopkins Finally Breaks Silence After His Suspension

DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins is one of the prime wideouts in the NFL. That's why it was such a shock and a shame to see him being suspended for the first six games of the season for PED use, a suspension he claims was unintentional and unaware of how things happened.

Whether that's true or not is not for us to decide. But the former Houston Texans star is now finally eligible to be back on the field, and the Arizona Cardinals could sure use his route-running, steady hands, and big-play abilities after a slow start to the season.

Kyler Murray Has His Back

Needless to say, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is ecstatic about his comeback. They've lacked a legit threat in the passing game all season long, and his impact on the field just makes things way easier:

“He’s one of the best to ever play, so that speaks for itself. Everybody loves him, respects him, and understands what he brings to the team, so the guys know. The guys know," Murray told the media.

Hopkins Knows There's Work To Do

Still, Hopkins knows there's plenty of work to do, and having him back on the gridiron won't be a magical solution for his team's well-documented struggles:

"One person can't go out and win a game, but it does help having someone like myself out there who can dictate how defenses play us," Hopkins said ahead of his impending return.

Cardinals Added More Power

He won't be the only reinforcement Murray will get ahead of Week 7. The Cardinals just traded for Robbie Anderson to fill in for Marquise Brown, who had an underwhelming start to the year and suffered a season-ending injury.

The Cardinals were supposed to have one of the most explosive offenses in the game after signing Murray to a massive extension, but that hasn't been the case thus far.

Kliff Kingsbury's Seat Is Getting Hotter

The Cards failed to score 10 points vs. the Seattle Seahawks' shaky defense, and some believe Kliff Kingsbury may not even finish the season as their Head Coach.

Kingsbury's play-calling and decision-making have been questionable, to say the least, especially considering he had entered the season with plenty to prove and a big target on his back.

So, hopefully, Hopkins will provide the offensive spark they've been craving through the first third of the season, as they look like a long shot to make the playoffs right now.

