Conor McGregor Reacts To Upcoming Oliveira V. Makhachev UFC Title Fight

The next lightweight champion will be decided at UFC 280 between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. On Saturday's UFC on ABC 3 broadcast, the promotion made the vacant championship match announcement. The winner of the lightweight championship between Charles Oliviera and Islam Makhachev was, however, predicted by former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor on his official Twitter account early Wednesday. When he fights Makhachev on the Oct. 22 card at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Oliveira will try to reclaim the belt he dropped in May while weighing in.

