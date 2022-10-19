'1923': An Intriguing 'Yellowstone' Prequel Is Coming

The offshoot which was initially titled 1932 before producers changed the year took place during the prohibition era. This was after World War I and Montana experiencing an economic fall ahead of the great depression.

This set the story about 30 or 35 years before Kevin Costner's character and before John Dutton III was born, which is about 40 years after the events of 1883.

The official show description reads, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next generation as they strive to overcome the historic drought, lawlessness, prohibition, epidemic of cattle theft and all battle beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression which came before the nation by almost a decade."