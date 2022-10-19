'1923': An Intriguing 'Yellowstone' Prequel Is Coming

Yellowstone Prequel 1923
instagram | yellowstone

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Paramount is releasing a new prequel of the Yellowstone titled 1923. It's no news that Yellowstone is a star-studded show but this new series, 1923, promises to be just as impressive.

 

Paramount caused an uproar on the internet when they announced the upcoming series and the cast. Fans were grateful for having their favorite actors on the show while awaiting the release.

The Latest

Bronny James Teams Up With LeBron James In Deal With Beats By Dre

LeBron James And Michael Jordan Share An Incredible Feature Since 2012

Conor McGregor Reacts To Upcoming Oliveira V. Makhachev UFC Title Fight

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is A Masterpiece With Its Enchanting Visuals And Timeless Story

Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Reprise Iconic Role In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

What Is The 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Based On?

The offshoot which was initially titled 1932 before producers changed the year took place during the prohibition era. This was after World War I and Montana experiencing an economic fall ahead of the great depression.

This set the story about 30 or 35 years before Kevin Costner's character and before John Dutton III was born, which is about 40 years after the events of 1883.

The official show description reads, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next generation as they strive to overcome the historic drought, lawlessness, prohibition, epidemic of cattle theft and all battle beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression which came before the nation by almost a decade."

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

By Ashabi Azeez

Who Is The New Member On The 'Yellowstone' Prequel Cast?

According to Deadline, Paramount+ added a powerful actor, Timothy Dalton, on the set of the Yellowstone prequel. The actor is popular for playing the character of James Bond in 1987's The Living Daylights and 1989's License To Kill.

The James Bond actor was the fourth Bond and the shortest term after the one-timer George Lazenby.

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

Stephen King Praises This New Netflix Action Thriller Movie As 'Terrific'

Other Stars On The New Installment

Timothy Dalton alongside other stars such as Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Jerome Flynn, Robert Patrick, James Badge Dale, and Jennifer Ehle are on the crew of the show. Timothy Dalton will play the role of Donald Whitfield: a wealthy, fierce man who always gets what he wants. Harrison Ford will play the role of Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellow ranch and husband to Cara Dutton, and also a brother to James Dutton. 

Michelle Randolph will be playing the role of Elizabeth Strafford, a contentious and competent young woman who is set to marry into the Dutton family. While Brian Geraghty will play the role of Zane: a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.

More so, Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school amongst other crew in the cast list.

When Is The Release Date For '1923'?

The series is currently filming in Montana and will be available on Paramount in December. This will be after the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, coming up on November 13.

Although there were 10 episodes in the previous 1883 series of Yellowstone, Paramount is yet to confirm the number of episodes in 1923. Just like 1883, 1923 will stream exclusively on Paramount.

Read Next

Must Read

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

Kim Kardashian's Looks Stunning In A Rick Owens Dress Inspired By A Chair

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Aarti Mann Was Loved As Priya On 'The Big Bang Theory' - See Her Now At 44

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.