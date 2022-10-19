'1923': An Intriguing 'Yellowstone' Prequel Is Coming

Timothy Dalton alongside other stars such as Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Jerome Flynn, Robert Patrick, James Badge Dale, and Jennifer Ehle are on the crew of the show. Timothy Dalton will play the role of Donald Whitfield: a wealthy, fierce man who always gets what he wants. Harrison Ford will play the role of Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellow ranch and husband to Cara Dutton, and also a brother to James Dutton.
Michelle Randolph will be playing the role of Elizabeth Strafford, a contentious and competent young woman who is set to marry into the Dutton family. While Brian Geraghty will play the role of Zane: a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.
More so, Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school amongst other crew in the cast list.