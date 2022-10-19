There is a new Pinocchio movie. If you've heard this one before, stop me. Del Toro's interpretation of Pinocchio finally had its world premiere at the London Film Festival this year after spending an eternity in development hell before being picked up by Netflix. There have been so many variations of adaptations available (this is the third this year alone). However, you can tell this is a Guillermo del Toro movie from the very first frames, not just because of the title. We are so excited and can't wait for this one because he is a filmmaker with a solid visual style who never ceases to amaze his audience.
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is A Masterpiece With Its Enchanting Visuals And Timeless Story
A 20th-Century Representation Of 'Pinocchio' By Del Toro
Countless other attempts to adapt Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel have been made, including the famous 1940 Walt Disney movie starring Roberto Benigni. Amazingly, it is the first stop-motion movie, as a result of which Pinocchio, the wooden puppet boy who comes to life, is portrayed by a real puppet for the first time. This Pinocchio (2022) is miles ahead of its long-nosed competitors, although that is an admittedly low bar. The story is also set in the middle of the 20th century by del Toro (who also co-wrote the script and some of the song lyrics), who also threw out even more than Disney did.
The Plot: 'Pinocchio'
You're probably already familiar with the basic plot of Pinocchio: Geppetto (David Bradley), a master craftsman, makes a life-size wooden puppet by the name of Pinocchio (Gregory Mann). After creating the puppet, some good old-fashioned magic comes to life, causing unending mayhem and mischief. This adaptation places a lot more emphasis on fatherhood, mainly through Geppetto's interactions with Carlo, his son (clearly a tribute to Collodi), and, later, Pinocchio.
After tragically losing Carlo, Geppetto experiences severe depression and decides to stay by his son's grave instead of pursuing his career. To revive his deceased son through the puppet, he makes Pinocchio. Gepetto's wish got granted overnight when the Wood Sprite (Tilda Swinton) transforms Pinocchio into a real boy. However, Del Toro leans into the grotesqueness of the situation, transforming Pinocchio's charming creation into a besotted, heartbroken scene.
Not Your Typical Children Adaptation Story
The fact that Pinocchio is set in 1930s Italy when Benito Mussolini was in charge of the fascist government is another notable deviation from the norm. The fascist environment isn't just for show. It overshadows the entire movie and plays a significant role in the plot. But a lot is going on in this situation. The film's plot is disorganized and episodic, and the creators don't consistently achieve their goals. Despite occasionally acting like one, this is not a children's film (and adventurous kids may get as much out of it as anyone else, if not more). Later on, satire, parables, creature features, dark fairy tales, and sweet sentimentality all clash, occasionally in a pleasing way.
Del Toro: A Master Of His Craft
Fans can always tell that Guillermo del Toro is passionate about filmmaking and loves what he makes because of this. That is particularly true of Pinocchio, which is undoubtedly one of the greatest works of stop motion, a rarefied and irrational art form, both technically and artistically.