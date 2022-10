In the March 2021 video, Paltrow revealed the effort she puts into looking and feeling so good. The 50-year-old said that brushing her teeth is the first thing she does when waking up, then it's right to the shake, one complete with nut milk and protein powder. "The first part of my beauty routine, which is really part of my wellness routine is the dry brush," she continued -- here, the star revealed that she kicks off at the toes and then "gently" brushes her skin up the body and always "towards the heart." For Paltrow, it helps with circulation and exfoliation.

Paltrow then also revealed being a giant fan of meditation.