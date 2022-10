Colombian singer Karol G gained popularity with her striking long blue hair, but the 31-year-old is now spotting a fiery red shade on her head. She shared a new Instagram picture debunking weight loss rumors as she declared herself a "Thick Mami."

The Tusa singer debuted her mermaid red hair in August, just as summer and her Strip Love tour were winding down. She was also spotted in the fiery shade in her latest music video, Gatubela featuring Maldy.