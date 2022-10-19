Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress

Olivia Wilde with wavy hair and fresh makeup.
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Olivia Wilde made a powerful fashion statement at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala this weekend. Following in the footsteps of Florence Pugh, who made headlines for several see-through outfits lately, Wilde stunned at the event wearing a sheer silver gown that showed off her amazing figure.

Scroll down to see the look.

Olivia Wilde Frees The Nipple At The Academy Museum Gala

Olivia Wilde close up
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The Don't Worry Darling director wowed in a metallic silver gown by Alexander Vauthier. The stunning frock is from the brand's Haute Couture spring 2022 collection and features padded shoulders, a mermaid silhouette, and pink feather trim details. The ensemble was styled with Jennifer Meyer drop earrings and nothing else, keeping the attention on the dress.

The fabric of the couture gown was completely sheer but was adorned with crystal embellishments all over, serving as a thin layer of covering for Wilde's bare body. The 38-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning and this will definitely be marked as one of her best red carpet looks, so far.

Entertainment

In Support Of Florence Pugh?

Olivia Wilde posing with her back to the camera while wearing a see-through gown.
Getty | Steve Granitz

The daring fashion risk comes after the controversy about her relationship with Florence Pugh and many speculate it could be a subtle sign of support for the actress, who is known for her breast-baring fashion choices as well.

Pugh previously made her free-the-nipple statement at a Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy. The actress wrote a lengthy explanation about her fashion choice on Instagram.

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…"

'Don't Worry Darling' Controversy

The cast of 'Don't Worry Darling' posing together on the red carpet.
Getty | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

While Wilde and Pugh have been pitted against each other by the public this past couple of months, there seems to be no real animosity between the two. In a recent interview with Elle, Wilde addressed the issue, saying they didn't sign up for a "reality show."

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact,” she said. “Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

Elle Cover Girl

Olivia Wild with wavy hair and wearing a black gown.
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Wilde stars as the cover girl of Elle magazine's November 2022 issue. In the feature, she talked about the recent controversies she had to face and her plans for the future.

She made it clear in the interview that she was absolutely pro-women. She also hinted at a new Marvel project coming soon. “A few of the things I have in development are about the raw determination of women,” she said. “Clearly, I idolize women who survive a system that they feel challenged by.”

