Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress

While Wilde and Pugh have been pitted against each other by the public this past couple of months, there seems to be no real animosity between the two. In a recent interview with Elle, Wilde addressed the issue, saying they didn't sign up for a "reality show."

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact,” she said. “Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”