Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Reprise Iconic Role In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

An initial viral tweet from a Twitter handle MCU Source, states that there are plans to bring back Downey as Tony/Iron Man in both Avengers: Secret Wars as well as Kang Dynasty. Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH, however, debunked the rumors that Iron Man would return to Kang Dynasty, stating the superhero would only return to Avengers: Secret Wars.

If the upcoming movie follows the 2015 multiversal story by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, the return of Iron Man would take place in a new reality but remains unknown whether the new reality will be similar to the previous one.