With Marvel Studios being silent about what they have in store for the upcoming Avengers movies, there have been speculations surrounding whether Iron Man will be returning. Although Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Tony Stark, lost his life in Avengers: Endgame, rumors suggest that Marvel Studios would be bringing the armored Avenger back in Avengers: Secret Wars.
Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Reprise Iconic Role In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
The Latest
Downey Will Reprise His Iconic Role
The new rumors claim that Marvel Studios would be bringing the actor back to the new Avengers film. Marvel launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man, based on the Marvel comics character of the same name. Downey's Tony Stark has been in the MCU since the onset with the character creating the Iron Man suit to escape his captors and then becoming a superhero.
What Happened In 'Avengers: Endgame'
In Avengers: Endgame, which came over a decade after the start of MCU, Iron Man bids farewell to his Avengers. Tony Stark sacrifices himself to save the entire universe from Thanos and his forces with the Infinity Gauntlet and dies from grievous injuries. However, it looks like Downey Jr.'s Iron Man would live once again in Avengers: Secret Wars. According to a scooper on Twitter, who has been right about a lot in recent years, Marvel Studios plans to bring the actor to reprise his role as the iconic superhero in the upcoming movie.
Rumors Surrounding The Upcoming Movies
An initial viral tweet from a Twitter handle MCU Source, states that there are plans to bring back Downey as Tony/Iron Man in both Avengers: Secret Wars as well as Kang Dynasty. Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH, however, debunked the rumors that Iron Man would return to Kang Dynasty, stating the superhero would only return to Avengers: Secret Wars.
If the upcoming movie follows the 2015 multiversal story by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, the return of Iron Man would take place in a new reality but remains unknown whether the new reality will be similar to the previous one.
Morgan Stark Will Return As An Adult
It is also rumored that Morgan Stark would be returning as an adult. According to the scooper, Marvel plans to bring back the adult version of the character. “Adult Morgan Stark will return and in a big way,” @MyTimeToShineH tweeted on October 17.
However, details about where and when Morgan's adult character will show up are still unknown. It is also unclear whether the adult Morgan will be played by Katherine Langford. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 1, 2026.