Technology has evolved so much recently that it shocked a TikTok user to see a customer still using the archaic Windows 2000! The person, @lotsaplots, went viral for posting a clip of a new customer using old technology in their office.

The company had a control room with 1999/2000 computer sets from CPUs to Dell desktop computers and a Hewitt Packard keyboard. It's shocking because most companies have switched to LCDs and laptops.