Olivia Wilde’s 'Adulterous' Salad Dressing Made Jason Sudeikis Realize His Relationship Was Over

Close up of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's custody drama hit an all-time high when the Ted Lasso actor publicly served the Don't Worry Darling director papers. New information came to light recently following Wilde's slew of drama post-Don't Worry Darling. 

A former employee shared private information with Daily Mail about the days leading up to their separation. According to her, Sudeikis found out his relationship was over due to an "adulterous salad dressing."

The internet has now coined the situation, Saladgate.

The Adulterous Salad Dressing

Close up of Olivia Wilde
Getty | MEGA

The worker said a special salad dressing gave her new relationship away in 2020 at the beginning of her filming Don't Worry Darling with Harry Styles. Sudeikis allegedly expressed his frustrations to the nanny saying,

"She made her salad dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with Harry."

The following events were even worse as the Nanny recounted Sudeikis diving underneath Olivia's car to prevent her from leaving. Meanwhile, their children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, were awake in their bedroom.

Watch this Twitter clip.

Ex-Nanny Spills The Tea

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seen leaving a restaurant
Getty | MEGA

The Nanny further revealed that messages on Wilde's Apple watch exposed her relationship with Styles, causing Sudeikis to ban his music in the house. Wilde also allegedly told Sudeikis she was scared of him, but he debunked her claim immediately, asking why she'd leave her children with a man who frightened her. Both parties deny the allegations and are appalled by the Nanny's account.

The Former Couple Deny The Allegations

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at the Critics Choice awards
Getty | Michael Kovac

Wilde for one corrected the timeline saying she and Sudeikis separated in early 2020 and not later when filming for Don't Worry Darling started. The former couple also released a joint statement denying the nanny's account:

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

The nanny maintains her story, even adding that the initial separation was supposed to be a temporary break but it turned real when Wilde didn't return home.

Ongoing Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde holds a brown envelope containing custodial papers
Getty | VALERIE MACON

In April, a court officer served Wilde papers during CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The actress said it was a deliberate attack by her ex to embarrass her as the server broke several protocols. The requirements for CinemaCon attendees were stringent, from advanced Covid testing to several access stages.

Getting to her on stage meant the server passed many protocols, meaning it was a well-thought-out plan. However, Sudeikis denied malintent and apologized for the embarrassment.

