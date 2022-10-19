Olivia Wilde’s 'Adulterous' Salad Dressing Made Jason Sudeikis Realize His Relationship Was Over

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's custody drama hit an all-time high when the Ted Lasso actor publicly served the Don't Worry Darling director papers. New information came to light recently following Wilde's slew of drama post-Don't Worry Darling.

A former employee shared private information with Daily Mail about the days leading up to their separation. According to her, Sudeikis found out his relationship was over due to an "adulterous salad dressing."

The internet has now coined the situation, Saladgate.