Martha Stewart Dissed Kanye West When Comparing Him To Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Geri Green

Martha Stewart is managing to make a headline alongside both Pete Davidson and Kanye West. The cookbook queen met both of mogul Kim Kardashian's exes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in May 2022, and she's now dished her thoughts on the two men who managed to bag SKIMS founder Kim. Martha, 81, spoke to Today, where she very clearly hinted that she prefers young Pete who dated Kim for nine months until earlier this year.

The Latest

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is A Masterpiece With Its Enchanting Visuals And Timeless Story

Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Reprise Iconic Role In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Get The Scoop On Gwyneth Paltrow's Skincare Routine!

Tech Support Roasts Customer Who Is Still Using Windows 2000

Kanye West Calls Pete Davidson A 'Heroine Addict', Calls Out Trevor Noah Who's 'Not Even From America' On 'Drink Champs'

Thoughts On Kanye And Pete

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Getty | Michael Stewart

Of Pete and Kim, who were dating at the time, Martha said: “He’s an adorable guy. He’s funny and nice and pleasant. And Kim looks gorgeous, as usual. Very jealous of her, of course."

Kim made it close to the one-year mark with the comedian and actor, this after her 2021 split from rapper and Yeezy founder Kanye West, whom she married in 2014. Further describing the couple, Stewart added: “Holding hands, lovely. Charming,” continuing: “You know, he’s a very different kettle of fish than Kanye, you know?”

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

By Ashabi Azeez

Kim Ends It With Pete

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Getty | MEGA

Reality queen Kim is now single again following her whirlwind romance with Pete, known for relationships with high-profile and beautiful Hollywood women. He's dated model Kaia Gerber, actress Kate Beckinsale, and singer Ariana Grande. For the latter, he managed to get a "yes" to an engagement after just 24 days of dating.

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

Stephen King Praises This New Netflix Action Thriller Movie As 'Terrific'

Why Do Women Fall For Pete?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Getty | MEGA

Martha also had thoughts on how Pete manages to charm the women he's snagged.

“He’s just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy,” she revealed, adding that “he was cuter when he had longer curly hair. If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast, but he’s charming and he’s nice and I don’t think he’s a big deal problem. He’s just a lovely guy. And we were having a lovely time.”

Kanye West Having Flings

Kanye West
Getty | MEGA

Since finding himself ditched by Kim last year, Kanye has made headlines for brief rebound relationships. He was spotted with model Irina Shayk in France, he's dated Julia Fox, and even been linked to South African model Candice Swanepoel. Now, the outspoken rapper is dating Juliana Nalu.

Kim and Kanye were one of the most iconic couples of the 2010s and 2020s and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and West. Kanye has also made headlines for bullying Pete online.

Read Next

Must Read

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Ralph Macchio Reveals Why He Refused To Be A Part Of Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ Remake

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Kim Kardashian's Looks Stunning In A Rick Owens Dress Inspired By A Chair

Aarti Mann Was Loved As Priya On 'The Big Bang Theory' - See Her Now At 44

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.