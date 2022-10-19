Kanye West Calls Pete Davidson A 'Heroine Addict', Calls Out Trevor Noah Who's 'Not Even From America' On 'Drink Champs'

Kanye went for an interview on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. During the chat which only lasted for 43 minutes, West had a lot of controversial topics to cover. He made references to Jews, maintaining the anti-Semitic analogy that they "run the media." Ye also shared they were trying to paint him as an abuser which he resents. The rapper continued and called Pete Davidson a "heroin addict." He also criticized the fireplace sex story Kim Kardashian shared in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The Graduation rapper also stated Puff and Meek were fake hard and either or both were "fed." The rapper also suggested Drake had slept with Kris Jenner at one point. He also addressed Drake as the greatest rapper ever. The nitty-gritty of his interview can be found on Revolt TV.