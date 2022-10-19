Kanye West's most recent interview has been headlining coupled with his media rants in the past weeks. The multi-hyphenate doubled down on sensitive topics as he seemingly burned more bridges. He slammed Pete Davidson, called Trevor Noah out, and touched on the passing of George Floyd. Many other celebrities were not spared from Kanye's sentiments. Ye has a lot to say and he is not holding back. However, he made some statements that have received a lot of backlash from the public.
Kanye West Calls Pete Davidson A 'Heroine Addict', Calls Out Trevor Noah Who's 'Not Even From America' On 'Drink Champs'
He Lashed Out At Several Celebs
Kanye went for an interview on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. During the chat which only lasted for 43 minutes, West had a lot of controversial topics to cover. He made references to Jews, maintaining the anti-Semitic analogy that they "run the media." Ye also shared they were trying to paint him as an abuser which he resents. The rapper continued and called Pete Davidson a "heroin addict." He also criticized the fireplace sex story Kim Kardashian shared in a recent episode of The Kardashians.
The Graduation rapper also stated Puff and Meek were fake hard and either or both were "fed." The rapper also suggested Drake had slept with Kris Jenner at one point. He also addressed Drake as the greatest rapper ever. The nitty-gritty of his interview can be found on Revolt TV.
Sharing His Thoughts On George Floyd's Death
The Grammy winner had started with his thoughts on the cause of the death of George Floyd. The 45-year-old used Candace Owens' deductions in her documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, as a point of reference.
Candace shared that from her point of view, Floyd's death was a result of a drug overdose. She stated that he also had other conditions like heart disease. This is opposed to Floyd's death being caused by a former police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning him down for nine minutes. Chauvin's defense attorney had also argued the case in court. West arguing Floyd's death seems ironic as he paid for Floyd's daughter's college tuition.
Floyd's Family Has Sued Kanye For Damages
Floyd's family has decided to respond to the slander. The statement West made has resulted in Roxie Washington acting accordingly on behalf of Floyd's child. A lawsuit for $250 million has been filed against the rapper. They seek $250 million for damages over false claims about Floyd's death being a result of alleged fentanyl addiction.
A little amount of fentanyl was found in Floyd's system after his death. However, he died from lack of oxygen from the officer choking him with his knee. The former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who committed the murder has been convicted for his crime.
Attorney Pat Dixon Speaks On The Lawsuit Against Kanye
The lawsuit was filed against the American rapper through Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law Firms and Witherspoon Law Group. Attorney Pat. D. Dixon gave a statement about the suit against Kanye. The attorney shared that the rapper's comments on Floyd's death are offensive attempts to salvage his life. He also stated that Kanye made those statements to profit from the cruel death of Floyd. The attorney further shared, "The goal is to hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd."