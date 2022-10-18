Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns In Sheer Gucci Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a cooking session in grand style for Vogue's The Get last week. She whipped up a special meal called the "Boyfriend Breakfast" wearing a blush Gucci two-piece meshed like a dress.

The actress shared a sweet anecdote regarding her relationship with Brad Falchuk from the dating stage to the marriage stage. Paltrow made some adjustments to the camera, like using tongs instead of her fingers to pick the bacon strips.

"When my husband and I started dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning... and I call them boyfriend breakfasts."