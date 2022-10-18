Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns In Sheer Gucci Dress

Close up of Gwyneth Paltrow
Getty | Jason LaVeris

Entertainment
chisom

Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a cooking session in grand style for Vogue's The Get last week. She whipped up a special meal called the "Boyfriend Breakfast" wearing a blush Gucci two-piece meshed like a dress.

The actress shared a sweet anecdote regarding her relationship with Brad Falchuk from the dating stage to the marriage stage. Paltrow made some adjustments to the camera, like using tongs instead of her fingers to pick the bacon strips.

"When my husband and I started dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning... and I call them boyfriend breakfasts."

The Latest

Kelsey Asbille Looks Stunning In A Button-Down Shirt And Thigh-High Boots

Michael Jordan Once Ripped His Former Friend For Lying About His Gambling Away $1.2 Million

Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Sheer Braless Dress

Madonna, Shay Mitchell & Emily Ratajkowski Come Out On TikTok

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Glam In The Kitchen

Gwyneth Paltrow in a Gucci dress at the the LACMA art and film Gala
Getty | Jason LaVeris

Paltrow wore a blush pink Gucci two-piece set consisting of a sheer long-sleeved top showing a bra outline and a printed skirt. She tucked the top into the skirt giving the outfit the appearance of a dress.

Despite being in the kitchen, Paltrow glammed up by styling her blonde hair in bouncy curls and wearing sparkly jewelry on her neck and hands. There's no reason she couldn't look fab while throwing down her frittata.

Her meal of the day included bacon strips, eggs from the farmer's market, and caramelized onions.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Keeping It Paleo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk attend The Politicians premiere
Getty | John Lamparski

Although we didn't see the finished product of her Vogue special Boyfriend Breakfast, Paltrow shared more meals on Instagram. The actress also included her recipes in the caption for curious fans willing to try them.

Based on the recipe, we suspect it's one of her twists on Diane Morrisey's greens, eggs, and ham meal. When you swipe, you'd also see stove-toasted paleo bread.

Paltrow's meals are Paleo, meaning she eats lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, according to Mayo Clinic. It's colloquially called the stone-age or caveman diet, based on naturally sourced ingredients.

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Bonding Over Food

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Emmy;s
Getty | Fox

In her caption, Paltrow explained how cooking helped her disconnect from her career and other stress factors outside her personal life. In exchange, it helped her tune into her relationship with Falchuk.

"I actually think it's a strong feminist statement to cook for the people that you love if you want to."

Paltrow opened up in an old interview about the conflict she felt in the beginning when her friends teased her about her Boyfriend Breakfasts. She wasn't sure it was feminist, but upon introspection, the actress decided it made her happy and not subdued, so it wasn't wrong.

A Feminist Take On Domestication

Gwyneth Paltrow in a yellow outfit at a Goop event
Getty | Bryan Bedder

Paltrow believes in women's empowerment and feminism beyond performative acts and that's why she launched her business, Goop. She shared more on the question of feminist domestication in one of her Goop blogs.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian Strips Down To SKIMS Underwear To Show Off Her Fabulous Figure

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

Olivia Wilde Goes Braless To Support Florence Pugh

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.